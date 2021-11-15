Roku Unveils 2021 Black Friday Deals, Including Up To 45% OFF Roku Streaming Stick 4K & Roku Streambar

Roku unveiled their 2021 Black Friday deals, which will help you save up to 45% on the newly released Roku Streaming Stick 4K and give you access to the lowest price ever for the Roku Streambar.

Their best deal is on their recently released Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is now available for just $29.99 (normally $49.99). They are also offering the Roku Streaming Stick+ for the same price, but with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K including Dolby Vision at the same price, it doesn’t make sense to choose the older model.

Another great deal is on the Roku Premiere for just $19.99, which was replaced by the Roku Express 4K in April, but still is a great option for someone who wants an inexpensive 4K streamer. The major difference between the Premiere and the Express 4K is the new model comes with a remote with TV controls.

Starting November 19th, Roku will also be dropping the price of their Roku Streambar to its lowest price ever, at just $79.99 (normally $129.99). The device combines a soundbar and 4K streaming player in a single compact device.

But, if you do want the cheapest option. Roku will be offering a $15 HD streaming player called Roku LE exclusively on Walmart.com and Walmart stores starting November 24 through Black Friday.

Streaming Channel Deals

AMC+, EPIX, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more than 16 other premium channels will be available through The Roku Channel from November 20th for only $0.99 for the first two months.

Additionally, HBO Max is promising a free 30-day trial for customers who activate a new Roku streaming device before January 14th, and Redbox will gift a $5 credit to anyone who purchases a Roku device from Walmart. Once they’ve downloaded the Redbox app on their Roku device, that $5 will be available instantaneously to use for the holiday season or beyond.

Alarmingly, Roku reported overall U.S. TV sales in Q3 fell below pre-COVID 2019 levels. The company blamed supply chain issues and said it chose to cut its margin on Roku devices to try to insulate their consumers. The company warned of potential supply issues for the holidays, so now might be the time to grab a Roku device if you’d like one this year.

