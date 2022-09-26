Rolling Stone Polls Experts for Best 100 TV Shows of All Time - How to Stream Them All

October 1, 1962

The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson is a talk show hosted by Johnny Carson under The Tonight Show franchise from 1962 to 1992. It originally aired during late-night.

For its first ten years, Carson’s Tonight Show was based in New York City with occasional trips to Burbank, California; in May 1972, the show moved permanently to Burbank, California.

In 2002, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson was ranked #12 on TV Guide’s 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.