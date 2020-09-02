Royal Deal: Harry and Meghan Sign With Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped royal duties for entertainment ones, just signing a production deal with Netflix.

As part of the agreement, the duo will produce films and TV series for the streamer, even appearing in shows, which run the gamut from docs to features to kids programs.

Meghan Markle’s last acting gig was starring in the legal drama “Suits” for seven seasons, ending her tenure in 2018. She also narrated the nature documentary “Elephants” for Disney+.

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stated today.

Netflix stated the pair are “committed to highlighting diverse voices in front of and behind the camera.”

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and content chief for Netflix, added the company is “excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

They aren’t the first high-profile couple to grab Netflix’s attention. A similar deal was cut with Barack and Michelle Obama in 2018. They executive produced the film “American Factory,” which won an Oscar for Best Documentary feature, and also produced “Crip Camp.”