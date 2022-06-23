 Skip to Content
Apple TV

Rumor: tvOS 16 Beta Hints at New Siri Remote

Joshua Thiede

A deep look into initial tvOS 16 betas seems to indicate the development of a new version of Apple TV’s Siri remote. The strings reference “SiriRemote4” and “WirelessRemoteFirmware.4”; notations that do not correspond with any current Siri device, according to @Aaronp613, a contributor at the Apple device database AppleDB.

Aaron went on to describe previous remotes that Apple has featured with its devices. While “SiriRemote” refers to the original, “SiriRemote2” identifies the second iteration with a central circle around the menu button and “SiriRemote3” aligns with the silver version released last year, none coincide with a “SiriRemote4” string. While no other references are found to indicate any new features it may have, there is certainly enough evidence to suggest a more advanced model is on the way.

Apple has had its top-of-the-line 4K model on sale off and on for months, indicating a need to make room for next-level merchandise. This coincides with the scuttlebutt that a new version of Apple TV will find its way onto store shelves by the end of 2022.

The tech giant released information on the new tvOS 16 this spring, which promises to greatly expand the device’s capabilities; featuring cross capability between Apple’s cadre of devices and content sharing that may allow iPhones and iPads to act as secondary screens for video and gaming. An enhanced remote may play into that platform.

Perhaps most importantly, Apple may finally be integrating its “Find My Phone” style location technology, a feature sorely missed by consumers who must resort to using their phones as controls when the tiny silver remote gets buried beneath the couch cushions.

Apple TV

Apple TV is a streaming device that can be used to watch Live TV Streaming Services and On Demand Streaming Services.

