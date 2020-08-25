Ryan Reynolds to Co-Write and Star in Netflix Comedy ‘Upstate’
The newest name in Netflix’s writer orbit is Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”), reports Deadline.
Reynolds and John August (“Big Fish) have been tapped by the streamer to co-write the comedy “Upstate.” Reynolds will star and executive produce the feature; August will also serve as executive producer.
The duo previously worked together on “The Nines.”
This isn’t Reynolds’ first alliance with Netflix. He also stared in “6 Underground” and co-stars with Gal Gadot and Dwyane Johnson in the upcoming “Red Notice.”
No word on what “Upstate” entails. August also wrote the book series “Arlo Finch” and “Summer Lovin,” a “Grease” prequel, for Paramount. On the movie front, he wrote the live-action “Aladdin.”
Maximum Effort, Reynolds’ production company, will produce “Upstate.”