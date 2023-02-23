Samsung TV Plus Adds Free Channels from ‘Price Is Right,’ Jamie Oliver; Women in Film Channels Coming in March

Samsung TV Plus continues to ramp up its efforts to increase the amount of content it offers with the arrival of three new subscription-free channels. The channels focus on “The Price is Right,” “Divorce Court,” and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and have joined Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) lineup of over 250 premium networks covering news, sports, entertainment, the arts, and more.

Unsurprisingly, “The Price is Right” features the longest-running game show on television, with the legendary Bob Barker as the host, where audience members guess the prices of common (or uncommon) retail products to win money and prizes.

The Jamie Oliver Channel sees the titular global cooking sensation share his recipes with viewers. The channel boasts 22 different series and will offer a range of cooking formats, including stand-and-stir, travel food adventures, and documentaries, as well as programs where the star battles against his best friend in the kitchen.

The iconic daytime legal show “Divorce Court” also has its own channel where you can follow the lively courtroom action of a no-nonsense judge and squabbling couples who need help to figure out how to call it quits.

Check Out the Channels Added to Samsung TV Plus:

Get a Sneak Peek at What’s Coming to Samsung TV Plus in March:

Leading Ladies on The Movie Hub: For the entire month of March, The Movie Hub celebrates Women’s History Month with films featuring leading ladies of Hollywood. From Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain in American crime drama “Lawless” to two-time Golden Globe winner Amy Adams in “Vice,” viewers will have access to some of the most intriguing performances on the big screen. Other notable performances include Queen Latifah, Diane Keaton, and Katie Holmes in “Mad Money” and Zoe Saldana in “Out of This Furnace.”

Leading Ladies Marathon on FilmRise Free Movies: Starring Whoopi Goldberg, Kate Hudson, and many more, viewers will be able to see epic performances by women for women in honor of Women’s History Month in titles like “My Other Mother,” “Madame Bovary,” “Gang of Roses,” “Mrs. Dalloway,” and “After the Storm.”

In August, Samsung announced the expansion of Samsung TV Plus, relaunching the service as a FAST platform. Users of Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices produced between 2016 and 2022 have access to more than 200 networks through Samsung TV Plus. Currently accessible in 24 nations worldwide, the program connects to more than 465 million devices, including mobile phones and smart TVs.

The three new channels join the recent additions made over the past several months. In June, the service introduced channels for cooking, British documentary series, and other things in June. In October, six new channels were introduced to Samsung TV Plus, including one dedicated to Halloween movies. In November, the service added the RetroCrush channel, which is dedicated to the Golden Age of Japanese animation.