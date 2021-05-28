 Skip to Content
Samsung TV Plus Adds Free Content From Hallmark Movies & More

Derek Walborn

Premiering in December of last year on Xumo, Crown Media’s Hallmark Movies & More is now available to users of Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy smartphones.

Hallmark Movies & More is a free, ad-supported channel that features selections from almost two decades of Hallmark. According to a press release from Crown Media, the channel contains “a select lineup of over 120 titles from the company’s extensive archive of original content dating back to 2001.”

The channel will debut 14 classic Hallmark movies during the month of June, including “For Better or For Worse,” “How to Train Your Husband,” “Meddling Mom,” “The Memory Book,” and “Kiss at Pine Lake.”

Hallmark Movies & More was previously also made available to Roku users via The Roku Channel when the company added a block of 13 new channels to its service earlier this year in February.

The new offering is not to be confused with Crown Media’s similarly named Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, and the Hallmark Channel, all of which are live TV channels.

Hallmark Movies & More is also separate from the company’s SVOD service, Hallmark Movies Now, which launched in October 2017 and costs $4.99 a month for a yearly subscription or $5.99 per month for those who want to pay as they go.

Hallmark Movies Now, according to Crown Media, has surpassed 1 million subscribers, illustrating that there is a demand for the brand’s deep well of family-friendly, often holiday-themed content.

