Samsung TV Plus Adds New Home, Architecture, Music Channels for Canadian Users

Samsung TV Plus is an increasingly global service, and it is demonstrating that presence this week as it rolls out new channel selections for its Canadian users. These channels are available now to all Canadian owners of Samsung Smart TVs manufactured between 201 and 2023.

Samsung TV Plus is a free streaming service that offers both free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels, as well as ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD). In addition to Samsung Smart TVs, the service can also be found on Samsung mobile devices, and via web browser.

The new channels now available for Samsung TV Plus users in Canada are:

Homeful - Homeful is a free streaming channel with the best real estate, renovation, and design shows, featuring all your favorite pros.

Architectural Digest - Stream the international authority on design and architecture’s exclusive channels. Explore celebrity homes, DIY projects, and travel—with the access only Architectural Digest can offer.

Vevo Pop - The latest hit music videos from the biggest artists! From Lady Gaga to Billie Eilish, all your faves are right here!

Vevo R&B - From groove to smooth, videos to get your vibe right. Featuring Chloe, Ari Lennox, The Weeknd and more.

These new channels bring Samsung TV Plus’s lineup to over 100 free streaming networks in Canada. American users of the service have gotten plenty of new channels of their own recently; in late March, Samsung TV Plus brought on free local news channels from Telemundo in select markets, and more comedy programming from Kevin Hart's LOL! Network. In February, the service added content featuring Jamie Oliver, a “Price is Right” channel, and more.

Users might have more ways to watch Samsung TV Plus in the near future. A report from January indicated that Samsung had been contacting TV manufacturers to gauge their interest in carrying its service on their devices. if that goal comes to fruition, Samsung TV Plus could become one of the biggest ad-supported streaming services on the market very quickly.