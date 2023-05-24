Samsung TV Plus Officially Launches Free, Exclusive Conan O’Brien Streaming Channel

Get ready to take a trip to the year 2000, courtesy of the latest channel coming to Samsung TV Plus — Conan O’Brien TV.

Conan O’Brien TV will feature a 24/7 stream of celebrity interviews, sketches, guest spots, and more starring everyone’s favorite red-headed late-night talk show host. The clips will showcase some of Conan’s most popular celebrity interviews with A-listers like John Hamm, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, Lisa Kudrow, Gal Godot, Kate McKinnon, Martin Short, Martha Stewart, Jack McBrayer, Mindy Kaling, Jack Black, Justin Bieber and more from across the host’s 28-year hosting career.

Viewers can also expect fan-favorite segments like Triumph the Insult Dog and Clueless Gamer, as well as appearances from friends of the show like Andy Richter, Jordan Schlansky, and Sona Movsesian. Each segment will be uniquely curated as 30-minute compilations of clips featuring the very best Conan has to offer.

“We are thrilled to expand the reach of the show in partnership with one of the best brands in the world,” said Jeff Ross, Executive Producer. “Samsung TV Plus is the ideal home for Conan’s first FAST channel, given the scale and credibility of the service within the FAST sector. It allows us to instantly share some of the best moments of the show with our loyal fans and to reach new ones.”

Conan O’Brien TV will be exclusive to Samsung TV Plus as part of a growing partnership between Samsung and other content creators, networks, and studios. Sports betting and daily fantasy website DraftKings recently launched their own 24/7 streaming network to Samsung TV Plus, providing an endless stream of sports and betting content featuring talent from the “Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz” universe, Mike Golic Sr. and Jr., Jared Carrabis, Ross Tucker, and more.

The company also announced a few new stations coming to the platform alongside Conan O’Brien TV:

AMC en Español brings all your favorite AMC shows, 100% in Spanish.

MyTime Movie Network is dedicated to celebrating and entertaining women by offering female-led content.

History & Warfare US explores the universal drama of war, why leaders and soldiers pick up arms to fight, the technologies that have determined outcomes, and the tragedies and triumphs of history’s great battles.

CBS News Boston offers 24/7 streaming coverage around the latest news and top stories in your neighborhood.

OuterSphere by Lionsgate is the place for genre tv and films. From superheroes to the supernatural, monsters to magic, blockbusters to cult classics, you’ll find it here.

“We are in a golden era of content creation and Samsung TV Plus is fiercely committed to staying at the cutting edge of the premium programming that consumers want,” said Salek Brodsky, SVP & GM of Samsung TV Plus. “Samsung is proud to launch Conan’s first FAST channel and bring his signature brand of comedy to millions of Samsung TV Plus users. We greatly value our collaboration with such innovative and creative partners and look forward to continuing our efforts to deliver laughs, fun and entertainment to audiences at home and on-the-go.”

Conan O’Brien TV launches free on Samsung TV Plus starting May 24. You can find it on Channel 1000.