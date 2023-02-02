Samsung TV Plus Unveils Valentine’s Day Free Streaming Channel

As the inexorable approach of Valentine’s Day brings an air of love this February, it is bringing with it a host of romance-themed shows and movies to all corners of the streaming world. On Thursday, Samsung TV Plus — Samsung’s free ad-supported TV service — announced that it is now offering programming designed to give you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. The streamer announced a new Romance Movies channel, which joins its already substantial lineup of 250 free channels that run the gamut from sports to entertainment to news.

The Romance Movies channel features an all-star lineup of tearjerkers and rom-coms. One of the standouts is 2011’s “A Little Bit of Heaven,” a Kate Hudson-led romantic comedy that features the beloved star as a woman afraid of love and commitment whose life is changed by a fateful visit to her doctor.

The channel also features such love-focused films as “The Big Wedding,” starring Robert De Niro and Diane Keaton as a divorced couple who are forced to reunite for their son’s wedding, and the hilarious “Peeples” from the prolific Tyler Perry, which features Craig Robinson as a psychologist who finds himself among his girlfriend’s (Kerry Washington) family, all of whom desperately need some therapy. No matter what kind of romance strikes your fancy this Valentine’s Day season, the Romance Movies channel is sure to sate your amorous appetite.

These aren’t Samsung TV Plus’ only romantic offerings, as many of the streaming platform’s other channels carry some fantastic Valentine’s Day content. The Hallmark Movies & More and the FilmRise Free Movies channels are having marathons of romantic movies this month. For those seeking less idealistic portrayals of love and marriage, All Weddings WE tv has a Bridezillas marathon ready to help affirm your decision to stay single. Even animal-centric channel The Pet Collective has an adorable lineup of movies with their Paw-er of Love Marathon.

Samsung TV Plus, is always adding new content. From news channels from NBCUniversal to popular shows like “The Walking Dead” and “The Biggest Loser,” they’ve got something for just about everyone, and it’s no different as Valentine’s Day is upon us.

So if you want to hunker down and enjoy some shows this Valentine’s Day, and you aren’t looking to break the bank, Samsung TV Plus’ lineup of free, ad-supported channels has all the movies and shows featuring love that anybody could ever want. Pair those with Fire TV's Valentine's Day music playlist, and a night on the couch can serve as an excellent Valentine’s Day date option.