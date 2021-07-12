Samsung Quietly Opens Access to Its TV Plus Now Streaming Service To The Web

Samsung has stealthily launched its ad-supported Samsung TV Plus streaming service online, making it available for users across the web.

Additionally, Samsung has added the ability to cast videos across devices that support Google Chromecast via its mobile app.

Until recent weeks, TV Plus was available exclusively on Samsung Smart TVs and phones. According to a report from Protocol, a Samsung spokesperson said the launch of TV Plus took place during the second quarter of 2021.

The company has not made a formal press announcement of the launch as of this point, and it is not mentioned in the company’s marketing materials, Protocol said.

A Netflix-killer this is not, as making Samsung TV Plus available to those outside of the Samsung ecosystem is a move that places the service in direct competition with other ad-supported, publicly accessible streaming services like Tubi and Pluto TV.

Previously deeply integrated into the Samsung Smart TV UI and experience, the web-based version of Samsung TV Plus allows access to almost 150 channels, including PBS Kids, ABC News Live, Vice, and more. While many channels can be freely accessed, some do still require Samsung account log-in credentials. However, a Samsung account can also be created for free.

The service has been a boon to the company, with Samsung Electronics SVP Sang Kim going on record to say that they stream “billions of minutes every month” over 1,000 channels on nearly 50 million TVs across 23 countries.

While bringing TV Plus to a wider audience may be a new move for Samsung, the idea itself is not novel.

Roku, for example, has expanded its previously hardware-exclusive Roku Channel to the web and mobile, allowing anyone to tune in across a variety of devices.

In the first quarter of 2021, Roku saw $108 million in revenue generated from hardware sales, while advertising and other services shoveled in nearly $467 million over the same period.

Audience preferences have signaled a sea change among streamers as viewers gravitate towards less expensive, ad-supported options to save some cash. Data shows that in some cases, more than half of streaming viewers have already made the switch from ad-free services to those that include commercials.

Companies are taking note, and earlier business models that relied on exclusive, ad-free content directly from service providers appear to be falling out of fashion in favor of something that is, frankly, beginning to look more and more like traditional cable-type services.

HBO Max recently launched an ad-supported version of its platform, joining Peacock, Paramount+, discovery+, and others as companies seem to be adopting an if-it-ain’t-broke-don’t-fix-it approach to cashing in on advertising dollars as opposed to hardware sales, or the esteem of exclusivity. Customers, perhaps many of them new to streaming and already accustomed to the commercial breaks of linear TV broadcasts, seem happy to simply press the mute button as the seventh Liberty Mutual commercial burns across their screen if it means they can cut down their monthly entertainment budget.