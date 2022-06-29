 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Netflix

Scener, Netflix Team for ‘Stranger Things’ Premiere Watch Party; Next Step as Service Looks to Promote Engagement

Joshua Thiede

Stranger Things” fans have something extra to look forward to as Netflix partners with start-up Scener to host a Season 4 finale watch party. The hit series’ last two episodes are scheduled to begin streaming on Friday, and the party starts the night before with the worldwide virtual event bringing stars David Harbour, Brett Gelman, Joseph Quinn, and Jamie Campbell Bower to join a live Q&A.

While Season 4 part 2 is scheduled to release on Friday, July 1 at 3 a.m. ET subscribers can start the festivities a half-hour earlier on Thursday, 11:30 p.m. PT. While there is no charge for the event, viewers will still need access to their Netflix accounts.

The eighth and ninth episodes are scheduled to premiere after the live Q&A in Scener’s virtual party room which can host over 1,000 participants. Using the same technology, the start-up held a similar event for “Zack Snyder's Justice League” upon its release in 2021.

Scener launched as a stand-alone company in 2018. With offices in L.A. and Seattle, the service boasts over 3 million unique users worldwide. The success of “Stranger Things” makes a watch party perfect for a global virtual event, and as Scener partners with Netflix it opens the possibility for similar content celebrations. Other popular Netflix properties, such as “The Umbrella Academy,” could benefit from the added exposure that global watch parties can bring.

Netflix has been changing its business model by experimenting with new ways of developing relationships with its subscribers. The streamer has been branching out into international markets for some time, even stating that non-English content could dominate European subscribers' screens by 2030. The goal is to increase the service’s footprint in order to continue adding global subscribers while also diversifying the platform’s offerings.

The streamer has also been making headway into the gaming industry with recent releases on mobile platforms that feature some of Netflix’s most popular properties.

Teaming up with Scener for an international watch party might be the next step in creating a more engaging user experience that promotes interactivity and deeper engagement with the company’s content; something that Netflix desperately needs after the last few tumultuous months.

Sign Up
netflix.com

Netflix

Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

Sign Up
$9.99+ / month
netflix.com

Watch the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Part 2 Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.