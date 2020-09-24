‘Schitt’s Creek’ Airs Final Season on Netflix, Crime Thriller ‘Mr. Mercedes’ Heads to Peacock

“Schitt’s Creek,” which swept the Emmys with nine wins, will stream its final season on Netflix and CW Seed (free with ads) , starting Oct. 7. (The streamers also carry its first five seasons.) Daniel Levy, who stars in the quirky comedy, as well as writes and co-directs, said Season 6 felt like the right time to bring the show to an end, even though it remains a big success. It was the second-most-watched show acquired by Netflix in March.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Mr. Mercedes,” based on Stephen King’s Bill Hodges trilogy, premieres Oct. 15 on Peacock. The crime thriller follows a retired detective tormented by a serial killer (Brady Hartsfield, aka Mr. Mercedes) via letters and emails. He’s forced to embark on a dangerous effort to protect his loved ones and himself. David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) is the executive producer and Jack Bender (“Lost”) directs.

“The Mandalorian” fans can indulge their passion on Mando Mondays at Disney+. The new global consumer products, games and publishing program, kicking off October 26, offers goods inspired by the series. (The new season begins Oct. 30.) After viewing the latest episode on Fridays, MandoMondays.com unveils new toys, collectibles, apparel, books, comics and digital content. Mando Mondays will run for nine weeks, culminating on December 21.

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”) and Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development”) are developing a half-hour series for Amazon. The “Desert People” series follows a family of Iraqi immigrants who runs a gentleman’s club in Palm Springs. Shawkat is their first-generation American daughter, coping with her own sexuality and identity. Shawkat will write. Both she and Lyonne will also serve as executive producers along with Maya Rudolph and Diane McGunigle.

Demi Moore will star in the “Dirty Diana” series in development at Amazon, based on Shana Feste’s QCODE erotic podcast. The streamer landed the drama in a competitive bid.

“Children’s comedy series “Squish” is coming to HBO Max. Based on the original books by Jennifer and Matthew Holm, “Squish” details the adventures of a Twinkie-eating grade-school amoeba who lives in a town of single-celled organisms. All 52 episodes of” Squish” were sold to to the streamer, which will air the series in the first-quarter of 2021.

“WandaVision” has jumped ahead of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” as Marvel Studios changes its lineup at Disney+. “WandaVision” stars Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany as their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision. Disney+ released the first trailer for “WandaVision” during the Emmys. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is expected to premiere in 2021.

“Schitt’s Creek” trailer