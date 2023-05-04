Scripted TV Audiences More Likely to Support Writers During Strike, Will That Sway Studios?

Labor versus management is a tale as old as capitalism itself, and a new chapter is being written this week. On May 1, the 11,000 screenwriters associated with the Writers Guild of America went on strike, protesting wages and other pay-related practices from studios that they say have not kept pace with the spread of streaming.

Public support is crucial for any striking labor union, as it helps put pressure on management to give in to the demands of those picketing. New data from the consumer trends research firm Civic Science shows whether or not the striking writers have the support they need, and where that support is coming from most heartily.

The data from Civic Science shows that viewers of scripted TV series were more likely to be supportive of labor unions. Fans who self-identified as being most interested in scripted shows support unionized workers at a rate of 57%, while just 23% of scripted TV viewers say they oppose unions. Unscripted TV viewers had the lowest rate of support for unions at 46%, and the highest opposition rate at 29%.

That’s certainly good news for striking writers, as scripted TV fans are some of the most likely to be affected if the strike is prolonged. Late spring and early summer is usually when writers on scripted shows convene to start planning out their next seasons, which means that if the strike drags on, it could definitely lead to some shortened TV seasons, as happened with the 2008 WGA walkout. Since unscripted TV writers are not part of the WGA, they are not affected by the current labor stoppage, and will continue to work on their respective shows.

The data from Civic Science also shows that scripted content was the preferred choice for all categories of streaming users. Live TV streaming customers of services like Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV were least likely to identify scripted shows as their top choice, but even this segment of users preferred scripted TV to any other kind overall. Viewers who primarily go to streaming services to see original titles were the most likely to prefer scripted TV, with 55% of this portion of the audience identifying scripted as their most-watched content.

The fact that scripted TV fans were more likely to support the strike, combined with the fact that most streaming viewers prefer scripted TV, means that streaming customers are on average more likely to be on the side of labor in this current dispute. Even though these viewers are more likely to be affected personally by the writers’ strike, they form a strong base of support for the writers, at least for now.

Given that the changes wrought on the television industry by streaming are a big reason why the writers have stopped working, there’s a certain poetic justice to that fact. Public opinion may turn if the strike drags out in the coming months, but until then, the data shows clearly that most streaming users are more likely to be on the side of the writers than shoulder-to-shoulder with studios.