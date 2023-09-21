SEC Network: How to Stream SEC Football, Basketball, and More

SEC Network is a dedicated channel developed by ESPN and the Southeastern Conference. The network airs SEC content 24/7, including 45 SEC football games, 100 men’s basketball games, 60 women’s basketball games, 125 softball and baseball games, and additional regular season and Championship events from the SEC’s 21 annual sports.

Programming also includes studio shows such as SEC Nation, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show, and original content such as SEC Storied, Rally Cap, TrueSouth, Out of Pocket and more.

How Can You Watch SEC Network?

If you’d like to catch all the action, there are five streaming services that offer the channel: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM allows you to watch the channel with a 5-day FREE trial. The service brings you a huge channel lineup with 34 of the top 35 cable channels, and that’s just with the base package.

ACC Network comes with the DIRECTV STREAM Choice plan ($108.99 / month). The great benefit of this package is that it comes with a ton of Regional Sports Networks.

Sports fans will be able to watch Altitude, SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, MASN2, Monumental Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Washington, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, Space City Home Network, Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet NY, SportsTime Ohio, and YES Network.

SEC Network on Sling TV

If you’d like to save money, we recommend streaming ACC Network with Sling TV. Your first month is 50% off.

If you choose the Sling Orange package, you’ll get 17 of the top 35 cable channels for just $40 / month after your first month. On top of that, you’ll add the Sports Extra Pack ($11).

Sling is also worth considering since you’ll get SEC Network+.

When you add Sports Extra, you’ll get ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, beIN Sports, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, SEC Network+, and Tennis Channel.

Sling TV is the best value in streaming, and its flexible channel packages are really great if you’re trying to save money.

SEC Network is also available with Fubo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV, but we recommend DIRECTV STREAM and Sling TV for most users.

What Teams Are Covered by SEC Network?

To various degrees, you will see coverage of the following schools: