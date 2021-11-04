Select EuroLeague Basketball Games to Be Livestreamed on Facebook

A new deal between EuroLeague and Facebook gives the social media platform streaming rights to six selected basketball games this fall. Users will be able to stream the games with a ticket (all-access with a single payment). The games will be hosted as Facebook events by EuroLeague.

This agreement brings EuroLeague basketball to sports fanatics in the United States, and it’s one way that the league plans to broaden its reach with the expanded distribution model. Two of the games have already been played.

October 27: Panathinaikos OPAP Athens versus Anadolu Efes Istanbul

October 28: Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv versus FC Barcelona

November 5: FC Bayern Munich versus Real Madrid

November 12: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul versus AX Armani Exchange Milan

November 17: FC Barcelona versus CSKA Moscow

November 19: Zenit St Petersburg versus AX Armani Exchange Milan

While some basketball fans may not recognize all of the names in the EuroLeague, many players have begun their careers in the NBA. More than 25% of EuroLeague teams are made up of former NBA players, including Kenneth Faried, Derrick Williams, and Shane Larkin. Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić received the EuroLeague MVP award before his NBA debut.

While this is the EuroLeague’s first time partnering with Facebook, the social media company isn’t new to the streaming space. In the past, users have been able to stream shows, movies, and events on Facebook. In August, the social media platform debuted a movie, The Outsider, for the first time.

Facebook has also partnered with other sports organizations in recent months. Some of the event and team coverage includes:

Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Challenge Miami Triathlon

Brazil’s Serie A and Serie B Soccer

Major Arena Soccer League

This is proving to be an effective strategy for sports organizations, as well as Facebook, to expand their audiences. Six of the Premier League club Wolves’ 2021-22 pre-season games were streamed on Facebook earlier this year. The organization reported pre-season viewership record highs across Facebook and the Wolves’ channels.