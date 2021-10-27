Select fuboTV Subscribers to Receive NHL Network, NBA TV, & MLB Network at No Extra Charge

With the NHL and NBA season underway, some fuboTV subscribers received good news.

fuboTV has begun alerting some subscribers that they will now receive NHL Network, NBA TV, and MLB Network as part of the base plan of their Live TV Streaming Service. Previously, subscribers needed their fubo Extra ($7.99) or Sports Plus ($10.99) add-ons (which also include NFL RedZone & Pac-12 Networks) to receive the channels.

In an email to eligible subscribers, fuboTV says, “Every major league sports network is now in your lineup. Enjoy access to NBA TV, NHL Network, and MLB Network at no extra charge.”

A fuboTV spokesperson confirmed the change, but did not share what made a user eligible. When they last added this for select subscribers in December 2020, it was available to all subscribers who signed up before September, so it is likely that if you signed up earlier this year you are eligible.

For those customers, the channels will be included in their fuboTV Standard Plan and above — which starts at $64.99 a month. Their base tier already included NFL Network for all streamers.

This is especially good news for hockey fans, who can get NHL out-of-market games via ESPN+, but NHL Network games are blacked out. Those with a fuboTV subscription can now watch those telecasts.

NBA TV offers original programming, highlights, and ~90 live regular season telecasts. They will also air preseason for the return of the NBA season in a few weeks.

MLB Network, which is primarily owned by Major League Baseball, brings more than 150 live games, daily news, highlights, and original programming like MLB Tonight and Hot Stove, as well as classic games and documentaries.

For hockey fans, NHL Network broadcasts ~90 non-exclusive games, with additional broadcasts during the pre-season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It is also the exclusive some to the annual World Junior Hockey Championships, World Championships, and Memorial Cup. The channel broadcasts a daily live look-in and highlights show called NHL Tonight, simulcasts Sportsnet Hockey Central at Noon, and airs original series and classic games.

