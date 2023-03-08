Select Sony Smart TV Users Now Get 30-Day Free Trial to Vidgo

Vidgo is having quite a week! The live TV streaming service that frequently gets lost in the shuffle of bigger names like DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV is doing everything it can to help itself better stand out against the competition.

Vidgo announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with Sony to offer all users of Sony smart TVs made after 2015 a 30-day free trial to its Premium tier. That’s a $79.95 value, so if you’re a Sony smart TV user who’s been looking for a live TV service, you’ll never have a better chance to try Vidgo.

Vidgo’s Premium plan offers 142 total channels, including 75 of the top cable channels on the market. It carries ABC and FOX, as well as top entertainment channels like A&E, FX, Comedy Central, and many others. If live sports is what you’re looking for, Vidgo carries ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and Pac-12 Network and more. Vidgo Premium also includes 20 hours of free DVR for the entirety of your subscription.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Sony, a global leader and innovator,” Vidgo CEO Derek Mattsson said, “to include Vidgo prominently on their Sony smart TV homepage, making it easier than ever to access Vidgo’s 40,000 titles live, linear and on-demand.”

If all those live channels aren’t enough entertainment and sports value for you, Vidgo’s other recent moves should be of interest. On March 1, the service finalized a deal with Cinedigm to add over 10,000 movies and TV series on-demand for all Vidgo users. Animated adventures, classic Westerns, and stunning documentaries are now all part of the Vidgo on-demand lineup.

Vidgo also made a move recently to expand its sports coverage. On March 4, the service announced it had reached a carriage agreement with the Tennis Channel. Vidgo users will now get to see three of the four Grand Slam tournaments every year, plus 90% of the tennis matches shown on TV in the United States for no extra cost. Vidgo is now the cheapest live TV service offering the Tennis Channel other than Sling TV.

If you’re a Sony smart TV owner with a model made after 2015, you now get free access to this service for 30 days. The Vidgo tile will be prominently placed in your home menu, so all you’ll have to do is click it and start watching!