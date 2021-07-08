Shonda Rhimes Extends Mega-Production Deal With Netflix

TV mega-creator Shonda Rhimes has extended her mega-deal with Netflix that she first signed in 2017.

The deal covers the Bridgerton creator, her production company Shondaland, and her producing partner Betsy Beers.

According to Deadline, the updated deal includes feature films along with possible gaming and VR content. It also includes a branding and merchandising deal for Shondaland, that will include live events and experiences.

Movies are not new ground for Rhimes. Her movie career began in screenwriting with the movies Crossroads and The Princess Diaries 2.

Before joining Netflix, Rhimes is best known for her long-time ABC dramas Gray’s Anatomy and Scandal.

The bigger surprise, Deadline said, is with gaming, but Shondaland has been looking at an expansion into new realms, specifically with audio and podcasting. Netflix, on the other hand, has recently teased moves into the gaming arena.

All this comes as the second season of the hit series Bridgerton is in production. Netflix has already renewed the period drama for a third and fourth season.

Deadline has also reported that a spinoff limited series surrounding the popular Bridgerton character of Queen Charlotte has also been ordered by Netflix.

Shondaland has already produced the documentary Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker for Netflix last November, and has the drama Inventing Anna on the 2022 Netflix calendar.