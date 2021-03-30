Should You Switch From Hulu Live TV to AT&T TV For Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, or Marquee Sports Network?

In late-October, Hulu Live TV dropped YES Network, Marquee Sports Network, and Fox Sports RSNs, which will soon be rebranded to Bally Sports. While other services like YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – also don’t carry Bally Sports RSNs, you do still have one option.

In January, AT&T TV introduced new no-contract plans, which include Bally Sports RSNs, Marquee Sports Network, and YES Network in their Choice Package. For $84.99 a month, you will also get all Top 35 Cable Channels, as well as MLB Network and NBA TV.

Sign Up Now $69.99+ / month att.com/tv For a Limited Time, Get NBA League Pass Premium & HBO Max 1-Year Free

Hulu + Live TV vs. AT&T TV

To help you understand the pros and cons of AT&T TV vs. Hulu Live TV, we compared features like simultaneous streams and DVR, video and sound quality, as well as channel line-up.

Channels

As with any Live TV Streaming Service, you want to make sure that they have your channels. In the case of Bally Sports/Fox Sports RSNs – your only option is AT&T TV. So if you want to watch your favorite team’s games on channels like YES Network, Marquee Sports Network, and Bally Sports like Bally Sports Ohio, or Bally Sports Midwest – switching is a no brainer.

AT&T TV carries more channels than Hulu Live TV, so you’ll also gain AMC, Hallmark Channel, and WE tv, as well as MLB Network, NBA TV, and NHL Network. Hulu doesn’t currently carry ViacomCBS channels like MTV, VH1, and Comedy Central, but will be added soon.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

A full comparison of channels is below.

One thing you get with Hulu that you won’t with AT&T TV is access to Hulu’s entire on-demand library, including original series like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Video Quality and Audio Quality

This is one area where AT&T TV really shines. They probably have the best video quality of any Live TV Streaming Service, streaming in 1080p and 60fps, and are the only one that offers Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound on most channels.

Both AT&T TV and Hulu + Live TV have a similar 30-35 second delay versus broadcasts on cable, as well as similar launch times of content from on-demand and your DVR.

DVR and Simultaneous Streams

If you sign-up for AT&T TV no-contract plan, it includes 20 Hour DVR with skippable commercials, but it can be upgraded to Unlimited (for 3 months) for $10 a month. Hulu Live TV includes a 50 Hour DVR, but unless you upgrade it does not allow you to skip commercials

For $9.99 a month, you can upgrade to Hulu’s Enhanced Cloud DVR, which upgrades the storage to 200 Hours and allows you to skip commercials.

Both AT&T TV offers three simultaneous streams while traveling, but AT&T TV now includes a near “Unlimited” (20 Simultaneous Streams) on devices inside your home. With Hulu, you get two simultaneous streams, but can upgrade to Unlimited Screens in the home for $9.99 a month.

You can get both the Enhanced Cloud DVR and Unlimited Screens add-ons for a discounted $14.99 a month.

Guide and Profiles

Both services have a nice grid guide, each with its own pros and cons. Both have easy access recently watched channels – and keeps them ordered alphabetically. You can also filter by categories like “Sports” – but on Hulu, when you do that it no longer displays in a grid.

One nice feature of Hulu Live TV is that you can create user profiles, which AT&T TV doesn’t have. That means you will have to share your DVR with all members of your household.

Pricing

At $64.99 a month, Hulu + Live TV is cheaper than AT&T TV which starts at $69.99 a month, or $84.99 if you want your local RSN. But, with no sign that Bally Sports, YES, or Marquee are coming back to Hulu Live TV, it’s nice to at least have an option to stream your favorite teams.

Comparison of Channels Across Live TV Streaming Services

Top Cable

Locals

Regional Sports

National Sports

Pro Sports

College Sports

Other Sports