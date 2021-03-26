Should You Switch From YouTube TV to AT&T TV For Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, or NESN?

In October, YouTube TV dropped NESN and Fox Sports RSNs, which will soon be rebranded to Bally Sports, after losing YES Network, Fox Sports Prime Ticket (soon to be Bally Sports SoCal), and Fox Sports West last March. While other services like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – also don’t carry Bally Sports RSNs, you do still have one option.

In January, AT&T TV introduced new no-contract plans, which include Bally Sports RSNs, NESN, and YES Network in their Choice Package. For $84.99 a month, you will also get all Top 35 Cable Channels, as well as MLB Network and NBA TV.

YouTube TV vs. AT&T TV

To help you understand the pros and cons of AT&T TV vs. YouTube TV, we compared features like simultaneous streams and DVR, video and sound quality, as well as channel line-up.

Channels

As with any Live TV Streaming Service, you want to make sure that they have your channels. In the case of Bally Sports/Fox Sports RSNs – your only option is AT&T TV. So if you want to watch your favorite team’s games on channels like YES Network, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, and Bally Sports like Bally Sports West, or Bally Sports Detroit – switching is a no brainer.

AT&T TV carries more channels than YouTube TV, so you’ll also gain A&E, Hallmark Channel, History, and Lifetime, but you’ll lose NFL Network. If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

A full comparison of channels is below.

Video Quality and Audio Quality

This is one area where AT&T TV really shines. They probably have the best video quality of any Live TV Streaming Service, streaming in 1080p and 60fps, and are the only one that offers Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound on most channels.

Playback times from your DVR and on-demand will be faster on YouTube TV, but channel switching on live are similar.

DVR and Simultaneous Streams

YouTube TV is known for their Unlimited DVR, which is probably their best feature. You can literally store as much as you want on it for 9 months. If you sign-up for AT&T TV no-contract plan, it includes 20 Hour DVR, but it can be upgraded to Unlimited (for 3 months) for $10 a month.

In both cases, you can fast-forward through recorded content. The biggest advantage to the AT&T TV DVR is that you can actually delete watched programs from your DVR library, which makes it easier to keep it orderly and remove recordings you no longer want.

YouTube TV supports “pause on live”, which is only supported on AT&T TV on select devices Apple TV, Fire TV, and custom Android TV device. This might be a hang-up if you plan to pause and watch later, but you could always record the show and stream it from your DVR (which it’s still recording).

Both AT&T TV and YouTube TV offer 3 simultaneous streams while traveling, but AT&T TV now includes a near “Unlimited” (20 Simultaneous Streams) on devices inside your home.

Guide and Profiles

Both services have a nice grid guide, each with its own pros and cons. YouTube TV has more customization, while AT&T TV has better ability to access recently watch channels – and keeps them ordered alphabetically.

One of the best features of YouTube TV is that you can create up to six user profiles, while AT&T TV doesn’t. That means you will have to share your DVR with all members of your household.

Pricing

At $64.99 a month, YouTube TV is cheaper than AT&T TV which starts at $69.99 a month, or $84.99 if you want your local RSN. But, with no sign that Bally Sports or NESN is coming back to YouTube TV, it’s good to know that there is at least an option for stream your favorite teams.

