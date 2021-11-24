 Skip to Content
Showtime Black Friday 2021 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Ben Bowman

Will Black Friday bring deals for Showtime fans? The Streamable combed through all the coupons, deals, and special offers to find what’s available. Here’s how you can save a ton on Showtime subscriptions and more.

The Showtime Black Friday Deal

Add Showtime as a Prime Video channel today and you’ll save $10/month for the next two months. It’s only 99 cents! Prime Video allows a 30-day free trial, so you can check it out even if you’re not already a member.

We have more Showtime deals available. But if you’re looking for the best streaming deals, here are the best ways to save:

Service Deal Normal Price Link
Hulu 30-Day Free Trial $6.99 30-Day Free Trial
Paramount+ 30-Day Free Trial $9.99 30-Day Free Trial
Sling TV $25 OFF Your First Month + Free Showtime $10 First Month Get $25 OFF your first month
Philo 50% OFF Your First Month $12.50 First Month Get 50% OFF your first month W/ Code: WATCHPHILONOV
HBO Max 16% OFF When You Pre-Pay Annually $8.33-$12.50 per Month Sign Up Now
discovery+ $0.99 For 3 Months $4.99 Sign Up Now
AMC+ $0.99 For 2 Months $0.99 For 2 Months Sign Up Now
Showtime $0.99 For 2 Months $0.99 For 2 Months Sign Up Now

Free Trial + Discounted Rate

Right now, you can try Showtime free for 30 days. After that, your rate is just $3.99 for the next 4 months.

American Express savings

American Express cardholders can find savings in the “offers” section of their app. If you spend $8 or more on Showtime, you can get $5 back. You can repeat this three times to save up to $15.

About Showtime

Subscribe today and you’ll get access to some of the greatest movies ever made, including “The Godfather” saga, “Forrest Gump,” “Django Unchained,” “Aliens,” “American History X,” “Schindler’s List,” “The Big Lebowski” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” The movie library is always shifting to bring you new entertainment every month.

Standout Showtime shows include “Dexter” and “Dexter New Blod,” “Shameless,” “Ray Donovan,” “Homeland,” “Billions” and “The Affair.”

SHOWTIME

SHOWTIME offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on Showtime without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Billions, Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, Black Monday, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word.

SHOWTIME also has new-release films from CBS Films, Amblin Partners, and IFC Films, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.

You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from SHOWTIME, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.

