Showtime Black Friday 2021 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?
Will Black Friday bring deals for Showtime fans? The Streamable combed through all the coupons, deals, and special offers to find what’s available. Here’s how you can save a ton on Showtime subscriptions and more.
The Showtime Black Friday Deal
Add Showtime as a Prime Video channel today and you’ll save $10/month for the next two months. It’s only 99 cents! Prime Video allows a 30-day free trial, so you can check it out even if you’re not already a member.
We have more Showtime deals available. But if you’re looking for the best streaming deals, here are the best ways to save:
|Service
|Deal
|Normal Price
|Link
|Hulu
|30-Day Free Trial
|$6.99
|30-Day Free Trial
|Paramount+
|30-Day Free Trial
|$9.99
|30-Day Free Trial
|Sling TV
|$25 OFF Your First Month + Free Showtime
|$10 First Month
|Get $25 OFF your first month
|Philo
|50% OFF Your First Month
|$12.50 First Month
|Get 50% OFF your first month W/ Code: WATCHPHILONOV
|HBO Max
|16% OFF When You Pre-Pay Annually
|$8.33-$12.50 per Month
|Sign Up Now
|discovery+
|$0.99 For 3 Months
|$4.99
|Sign Up Now
|AMC+
|$0.99 For 2 Months
|$0.99 For 2 Months
|Sign Up Now
|Showtime
|$0.99 For 2 Months
|$0.99 For 2 Months
|Sign Up Now
Free Trial + Discounted Rate
Right now, you can try Showtime free for 30 days. After that, your rate is just $3.99 for the next 4 months.
American Express savings
American Express cardholders can find savings in the “offers” section of their app. If you spend $8 or more on Showtime, you can get $5 back. You can repeat this three times to save up to $15.
About Showtime
Subscribe today and you’ll get access to some of the greatest movies ever made, including “The Godfather” saga, “Forrest Gump,” “Django Unchained,” “Aliens,” “American History X,” “Schindler’s List,” “The Big Lebowski” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” The movie library is always shifting to bring you new entertainment every month.
Standout Showtime shows include “Dexter” and “Dexter New Blod,” “Shameless,” “Ray Donovan,” “Homeland,” “Billions” and “The Affair.”
SHOWTIME
SHOWTIME offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on Showtime without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Billions, Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, Black Monday, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida.
With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word.
SHOWTIME also has new-release films from CBS Films, Amblin Partners, and IFC Films, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.
You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from SHOWTIME, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.