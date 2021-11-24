Showtime Black Friday 2021 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Will Black Friday bring deals for Showtime fans? The Streamable combed through all the coupons, deals, and special offers to find what’s available. Here’s how you can save a ton on Showtime subscriptions and more.

The Showtime Black Friday Deal

Add Showtime as a Prime Video channel today and you’ll save $10/month for the next two months. It’s only 99 cents! Prime Video allows a 30-day free trial, so you can check it out even if you’re not already a member.

Buy $0.99/month amazon.com Get $10 OFF

We have more Showtime deals available. But if you’re looking for the best streaming deals, here are the best ways to save:

Free Trial + Discounted Rate

Right now, you can try Showtime free for 30 days. After that, your rate is just $3.99 for the next 4 months.

30-Day Free Trial $10.99 / month showtime.com $3.99/month for 4 months after FREE trial

American Express savings

American Express cardholders can find savings in the “offers” section of their app. If you spend $8 or more on Showtime, you can get $5 back. You can repeat this three times to save up to $15.

About Showtime

Subscribe today and you’ll get access to some of the greatest movies ever made, including “The Godfather” saga, “Forrest Gump,” “Django Unchained,” “Aliens,” “American History X,” “Schindler’s List,” “The Big Lebowski” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” The movie library is always shifting to bring you new entertainment every month.

Standout Showtime shows include “Dexter” and “Dexter New Blod,” “Shameless,” “Ray Donovan,” “Homeland,” “Billions” and “The Affair.”