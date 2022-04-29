Showtime Launches Free Weekend Preview on Apple TV App, Other Platforms
Have no plans this weekend? Well, now you do. Through Monday, May 2, SHOWTIME is running a free preview of its streaming service on the Apple TV app and other select services with no subscription necessary. From watching new, star-studded shows like “The First Lady” and “The Man Who Fell to Earth” to catching up on recent hits like “Super Pumped” and “Yellowjackets” to revisiting long-running favorites like “Dexter” and “Billions,” this is a great way to guarantee an entertainment-filled weekend.
How to Watch the SHOWTIME Free Weekend Preview on Apple TV
- Visit apple.co/Showtime on iPhone, iPad or Mac or open the SHOWTIME app on Apple TV or supported smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes and open the Free Preview option
- Login with your Apple ID if prompted and press play.
How to Watch the SHOWTIME Free Weekend Preview on Other Services
- The SHOWTIME free preview is also available on other participating distributors, including Cox Communications, Mediacom, Liberty Communications of PR, Breezeline, Hotwire Communications, WOW!, Cincinnati Bell (now altafiber), TDS, BendBroadband, Service Electric Cablevision, Service Electric Cable TV & Communications, Buckeye Broadband, and more in 157 markets across the U.S.
The free preview will allow users to catch up on the premium cabler’s new and most exciting shows, including “The First Lady” starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanore Roosevelt.
The First Lady
A revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies. Exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life, and world-changing political contributions, the impact of the White House’s women is no longer hidden from view.
Oscar nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris lead the series adaptation of the iconic 1976 David Bowie film “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”
The Man Who Fell to Earth
An extraterrestrial alien arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.
Also launching this weekend on SHOWTIME is the second season of late-night series “ZIWE” hosted by comedian Ziwe Fumudoh.
Ziwe
This variety series from writer, comedian and internet sensation, Ziwe is a no-holds-barred mix of musical numbers, interviews and sketches that challenge America’s discomfort with race, politics, & other cultural issues.
Viewers can also take this opportunity to catch up on some of SHOWTIME’s other recent breakout hits.
DexterOctober 1, 2006
Dexter Morgan, a blood spatter pattern analyst for the Miami Metro Police also leads a secret life as a serial killer, hunting down criminals who have slipped through the cracks of justice.
YellowjacketsNovember 14, 2021
This equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama tells the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.
BillionsJanuary 17, 2016
A complex drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance.
Shrewd, savvy U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades and the brilliant, ambitious hedge fund king Bobby “Axe” Axelrod are on an explosive collision course, with each using all of his considerable smarts, power and influence to outmaneuver the other. The stakes are in the billions in this timely, provocative series.
Super PumpedFebruary 27, 2022
Each season of this anthology series explores a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture. The first season tells the story of Uber, one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns.
SHOWTIME
SHOWTIME offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on Showtime without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Billions, Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, Black Monday, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida.
With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word.
SHOWTIME also has new-release films from CBS Films, Amblin Partners, and IFC Films, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.
