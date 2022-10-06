Showtime Streaming ‘Let the Right One In’ Series Premiere for Free Ahead of Debut

Showtime must be feeling fairly confident about its new adaptation of the hugely popular Swedish novel and film “Let the Right One In,” because it has decided to offer the first episode of the new series for free across various platforms.

If you’re interested in watching the series premiere of “Let the Right One In” for free, simply click here, then click the “Watch Trailer” button. You’ll then be able to watch the entire first episode of the new offering from SHOWTIME for free.

“Let the Right One In” stars the Oscar-nominated Demián Bichir, Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose, and rising young actress and singer Madison Taylor Baez along with Grace Gummer, Ian Foreman, Jacob Buster, Nick Stahl, and Kevin Carroll. New episodes of the series will drop every Sunday on SHOWTIME.

Inspired by the original Swedish novel and film of the same name, the show focuses on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez). The pair’s lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked inside at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life to avoid deadly exposure to the sun.

This leaves Elanor able to go out only at night and leaves her father with a no-less-heavy burden, as Mark must do his best to provide Elanor with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, “Let the Right One In” upends vampire genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength, and compassion.

If the first episode hooks you, SHOWTIME offers new subscribers a great deal to keep you coming back for more. SHOWTIME is currently offering a deal which gives new customers a 30-day free trial, and after the free trial expires SHOWTIME on demand for $3.99 per month for three months. That’s four total months of SHOWTIME for just $12, a savings of over 70%.

The new series is hitting SHOWTIME just in time for Halloween, and it’s not the only spooky offering SHOWTIME has to celebrate the season. Check here for a list of Halloween movies and shows available on the platform.