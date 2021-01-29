‘Shrill,’ ‘Big Hero 6’ Call It Quits After 3 Seasons

Hulu has decided the third season of “Shrill” will be its last. The comedy, based on the book “Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman” by Lindy West, stars Aidy Bryant as a woman who wants to change her life, but not her body. The show centers on her relationships with her mom, boss and an online troll, as she struggled with her romantic life.

“Big Hero 6: The Series” begins its final third season Feb. 1 and ends Feb. 15 on Disney XD. The “Krei-oke Night / The Mascot Upshot” finale has Krei asking Big Hero 6 to help kick off a karaoke machine. However, fans can look forward to the “Big Hero 6” spinoff series in development at Disney+. “Baymax!” is expected in 2022.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Free Food for Millionaires” will become a Netflix show, thanks to “Tigertail” filmmaker and “Master of None” co-creator Alan Yang and author Min Jin Lee. They will adapt her acclaimed 2007 novel of the same name as a TV series. Set in the 1990s in Queens, NY, it centers on a “strong-willed, Queens-bred daughter of Korean immigrants who is addicted to a glamorous Manhattan lifestyle she cannot afford.” The series will explore the world of privilege and want through an Asian-American perspective.

“The Sandman” adds Tom Sturridge in the leading role of Dream a.k.a. Morpheus, based on Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels. The streamer calls it “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, ‘The Sandman’ follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

John Boyega and Robert De Niro will co-star in a crime thriller called “The Formula” at Netflix, part of De Niro’s overall deal with the streamer. Gerard McMurray, the director of “The First Purge” and “Burning Sands,” will direct. It is based on an idea similar to “Drive,” about a Formula One racer who becomes a getaway-car driver to care for his family. De Niro will also produce.

“Lessons in Chemistry” will star Brie Larson in the Apple TV+ series. Set in the 1960s, it’s about a woman who dreams of becoming a scientist. Susannah Grant, “Erin Brockovich,” will write and executive produce the series, based on the upcoming debut novel from Bonnie Garmus. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will also executive produce under their Aggregate Films banner, which currently produces “Ozark” at Netflix.

“Foodtastic” has a host: Keke Palmer (“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”). The 11-episode reality show has contestants create whimsical, larger-than-life, Disney-inspired works of art made out of various foods. NYC’s City Cakes founder Chef Benny Rivera and Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem will serve as judges. The show is expected to debut on Disney+ this year.

“Shrill” trailer