Sidney Poitier Dies at 94 — How to Stream His Best Movies

Even if you never saw a Sidney Poitier movie, you’ve surely seen his work. His “They call me Mr. Tibbs” line has been played at Oscar ceremonies almost as often as the “Lawrence of Arabia” shot of the match being blown out.

Poitier was a giant - a groundbreaking pioneer who elevated acting itself. At a time when Black actors had few roles available, he pierced the silver screen with grace, charisma, and mesmerizing talent. He was the first Black male actor to win an Oscar. Add to that: two more Academy Award nominations, 10 Golden Globes nominations, two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, six BAFTA nominations, eight Laurel nominations, and one Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination.

Former @disney board member Sidney Poitier was the most dignified man I've ever met. Towering…gentle…passionate…bold…kind…altogether special.

If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high..

To Sir… with Love

Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P.

He showed us how to reach for the stars

I remember seeing this film at the Bleecker street cinema a revival house in NYC when I was a kid. I sat and watched it then stayed & watched it a second time that day. It was one of the most enlightening experiences a young man who had dreams of be'n an actor could have.#Poitier

Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love.



(📷Sam Falk/NYT)

Icon. Iconoclast. Barrier breaker. Pioneer. Hero. Legend. All time great. Goodbye to one of the most important and extraordinary Actors in the history of our industry. Thank you for shattering glass ceilings and paving new roads. #ripsydneypoitier

“……..but the distillation of all that he had ever observed; all the unsingable heart song the ordinary man may feel but never utter, he gave voice to. And by that somehow joins the ages.

-Arthur Miller

Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the greats.

Almost 20 years ago I was having lunch with friends at a restaurant & at one point I looked up to see Sidney Poitier standing & chatting at another table. I have never been that gobsmacked by seeing a famous person. It was like seeing someone out of mythology come to life.