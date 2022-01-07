Sidney Poitier Dies at 94 — How to Stream His Best Movies
Even if you never saw a Sidney Poitier movie, you’ve surely seen his work. His “They call me Mr. Tibbs” line has been played at Oscar ceremonies almost as often as the “Lawrence of Arabia” shot of the match being blown out.
Poitier was a giant - a groundbreaking pioneer who elevated acting itself. At a time when Black actors had few roles available, he pierced the silver screen with grace, charisma, and mesmerizing talent. He was the first Black male actor to win an Oscar. Add to that: two more Academy Award nominations, 10 Golden Globes nominations, two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, six BAFTA nominations, eight Laurel nominations, and one Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination.
The Best of Sidney Poitier
-
The Last Brickmaker in AmericaSeptember 23, 2001
A man must cope with the loss of his wife and the obsolescence of his job before finding redemption by becoming a role model to an equally lost 13-year-old.
-
The Simple Life Of Noah DearbornJune 19, 2000
A 91 years old carpenter has to fight developers who are trying to force him to sell his land.
-
Mandela and de KlerkFebruary 16, 1997
Sidney Poitier and Michael Caine both received Emmy nominations for their performances in this made-for-TV movie. The plot follows Nelson Mandela’s 27-year struggle to end apartheid.
-
The JackalNovember 14, 1997
Hired by a powerful member of the Russian mafia to avenge an FBI sting that left his brother dead, a psychopathic hitman known only as The Jackal proves an elusive target for the people charged with the task of bringing him down: a deputy FBI director, a Russian MVK Major, and a jailed IRA terrorist who can recognize him.
-
SneakersSeptember 9, 1992
When shadowy U.S. intelligence agents blackmail a reformed computer hacker and his eccentric team of security experts into stealing a code-breaking ‘black box’ from a Soviet-funded genius, they uncover a bigger conspiracy. Now, he and his ‘sneakers’ must save themselves and the world economy by retrieving the box from their blackmailers.
If you’ve never seen this movie, it’s incredibly fun with a wonderful cast including Robert Redford, Dan Aykroyd, River Phoenix, David Strathairn, and Ben Kingsley. Poitier gets to show off his comedy chops in this heist film.
-
Separate But EqualApril 7, 1991
A dramatization of the American court case that destroyed the legal validity of racial segregation. One of the most pivotal moments in 20th century American history is bracingly dramatized in Separate but Equal. In telling the detailed story of the Supreme Court’s 1953 decision to abolish racial segregation in schools, this superb 1991 TV movie covers a broad spectrum of issues, never taking its “eyes off the prize” while its first-rate cast conveys the importance of the Supreme Court’s ultimately unanimous decision.
-
The Wilby ConspiracyFebruary 1, 1975
Having spent 10 years in prison for nationalist activities, Shack Twala is finally ordered released by the South African Supreme Court but he finds himself almost immediately on the run after a run-in with the police. Assisted by his lawyer Rina Van Niekirk and visiting British engineer Jim Keogh, he heads for Capetown where he hopes to recover a stash of diamonds, meant to finance revolutionary activities, that he had entrusted to a dentist before his incarceration. Along the way, they are followed by Major Horn of the South African State security bureau and it becomes apparent that he has no intention of arresting them until they reach their final destination
-
The OrganizationOctober 20, 1971
After a group of young revolutionaries break into a company’s corporate headquarters and steal $5,000,000 worth of heroin to keep it off the street, they call on San Francisco Police Lieutenant Virgil Tibbs for assistance.
-
They Call Me Mister Tibbs!July 10, 1970
A police detective’s investigation of a prostitute’s murder points to his best friend.
-
In the Heat of the NightAugust 2, 1967
An African American detective is asked to investigate a murder in a racist southern town.
-
Guess Who's Coming to DinnerDecember 11, 1967
A couple’s attitudes are challenged when their daughter brings home a fiancé who is black.
-
To Sir, with LoveJune 14, 1967
Idealistic engineer-trainee and his experiences in teaching a group of rambunctious white high school students from the slums of London’s East End.
-
Duel at DiabloJune 15, 1966
While crossing the desert, a frontier scout, Jess Remsberg, rescues Ellen Grange from a pursuing band of Apaches, and returns her to her husband, Willard Grange. He is contracted to act as a scout for an Army cavalry unit. Willard, Ellen, and her infant son are along for the ride, as is horse trader Toller, a veteran of the 10th Cavalry. The party is trapped in a canyon by Chata, an Apache chief and grandfather of Ellen’s baby. Willard is captured and tortured. Jess sneaks away and brings reinforcements just in time to save the day. Jess learns that the man he has been hunting is none other than Willard Grange.
-
A Patch of BlueDecember 10, 1965
A blind, uneducated white girl is befriended by a black man, who becomes determined to help her escape her impoverished and abusive home life.
-
Lilies of the FieldJune 4, 1963
An unemployed construction worker heading out west stops at a remote farm in the desert to get water when his car overheats. The farm is being worked by a group of East European Catholic nuns, headed by the strict mother superior, who believes the man has been sent by God to build a much needed church in the desert.
-
A Raisin in the SunMay 28, 1961
Walter Lee Younger is a young man struggling with his station in life. Sharing a tiny apartment with his wife, son, sister and mother, he seems like an imprisoned man. Until, that is, the family gets an unexpected financial windfall.
-
Paris BluesSeptember 27, 1961
Ram Bowen and Eddie Cook are two expatriate jazz musicians living in Paris where, unlike America at the time, Jazz musicians are celebrated and racism is a non-issue. When they meet and fall in love with two young American girls, Lillian and Connie, who are vacationing in France, Ram and Eddie must decide whether they should move back to America with them, or stay in Paris for the freedom it allows them. Ram, who wants to be a serious composer, finds Paris more exciting than America and is reluctant to give up his music for a relationship, and Eddie wants to stay for the city’s more tolerant racial atmosphere.
-
Porgy and BessJune 24, 1959
Set in the early 1900s in the fictional Catfish Row section of Charleston, South Carolina, which serves as home to a black fishing community, the story focuses on the titular characters, crippled beggar Porgy, who travels about in a goat-drawn cart, and the drug-addicted Bess, who lives with stevedore Crown, the local bully.
-
The Defiant OnesAugust 14, 1958
Two convicts—a white racist and an angry black man—escape while chained to each other.
-
Edge of the CityJanuary 4, 1957
An army deserter and a black dock worker join forces against a corrupt union official.
Former @disney board member Sidney Poitier was the most dignified man I’ve ever met. Towering…gentle…passionate…bold…kind…altogether special. pic.twitter.com/1ccPjqabkz— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 7, 2022
If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high..— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 7, 2022
To Sir… with Love
Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P.
He showed us how to reach for the stars
I remember seeing this film at the Bleecker street cinema a revival house in NYC when I was a kid. I sat and watched it then stayed & watched it a second time that day. It was one of the most enlightening experiences a young man who had dreams of be’n an actor could have.#Poitier pic.twitter.com/V8rGdXtfod— Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) January 7, 2022
Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love.— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2022
(📷Sam Falk/NYT) pic.twitter.com/5ZaKxxPdxw
Icon. Iconoclast. Barrier breaker. Pioneer. Hero. Legend. All time great. Goodbye to one of the most important and extraordinary Actors in the history of our industry. Thank you for shattering glass ceilings and paving new roads. #ripsydneypoitier pic.twitter.com/Kz9JdWaAI5— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 7, 2022
“……..but the distillation of all that he had ever observed; all the unsingable heart song the ordinary man may feel but never utter, he gave voice to. And by that somehow joins the ages.— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) January 7, 2022
-Arthur Miller pic.twitter.com/65Mwxmz45Q
Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the greats. pic.twitter.com/jd2Xd7vmIJ— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 7, 2022
Almost 20 years ago I was having lunch with friends at a restaurant & at one point I looked up to see Sidney Poitier standing & chatting at another table. I have never been that gobsmacked by seeing a famous person. It was like seeing someone out of mythology come to life.— Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) January 7, 2022
Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Oscar, has died at the age of 94. The star of “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” and “Lilies of the Field,” for which he won Best Actor, was a trailblazer who will be mourned by so many for whom he opened the very doors of Hollywood.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 7, 2022