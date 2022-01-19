Sinclair’s NewsON Now Available on Samsung TV Plus

If you’re looking to stream local news, Samsung TV Plus just got a boost with the addition of Sinclair’s NewsON. The app offers newscasts from nearly 200 stations from 100 markets. Users can search for their local news of choice by call letters, state, or ZIP code.

The latest move gives NewsON much readier access to Samsung devices. Samsung TV Plus has been a part of Samsung televisions sold since 2016, and some Galaxy devices—tablets and smartphones—can get in on the action as well. Those with Samsung TV Plus will have access to around 200 channels. These channels include variety acts like Chive, but also channels devoted to some entire television shows, like one channel that’s all “Family Ties,” all the time. Samsung has been augmenting its platform for the last three years now; back in 2019, fuboTV branched out into Samsung TV Plus with the Fubo Sports Network. Later, Samsung TV Plus bolstered its movie content with programming from Hallmark. Bloomberg TV also made an appearance on the platform.

While it isn’t an exhaustive source for local news, there’s usually at least an approximation of local news available on NewsON. Back in November, Gray Television pulled much of its content from NewsON, which took a big chunk out of NewsON’s coverage.

There are multiple ways to stream local news content beyond NewsON. Also available are services like Local Now, VUit, and Haystack News. The local news streaming landscape took a hit when Locast was shut down last year over a copyright fight with the stations it carried.

“We are excited to introduce NewsON to a new audience across millions of Samsung Smart TVs in the U.S.,” said Ron Stitt, general manager of NewsON. “As a leading source of trusted local news content on OTT platforms, we are looking forward to expanding this free service to viewers on Samsung’s Smart TVs.”

NewsON is also free to download on Roku devices, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices. You do not need to create an account to access the service.