Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs, Left Out of T-Mobile’s Streaming Service TVision
Over the last year, Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs including YES Network and Marquee Sports Network has been getting the cold shoulder from streaming services.
Last July, Sling TV and Dish Network dropped the channels after being unable to reach an extension. In January, fuboTV dropped the RSNs from their service. Then, this past month both YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV dropped the channels.
During yesterday’s announcement, T-Mobile’s TVision Live, the latest Live TV Streaming Service is now launching without them too. In their $50 TVision Live+ plan, they include NBC Sports RSNs like NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Washington, but not any other Regional Sports Networks.
With local NHL, NBA, and MLB games not expected to return until early next year, it’s possible that Fox Sports RSNs will come back to some of these services. But, it appears that Sinclair has priced themselves out of the streaming game.
The channels which were acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group from Disney, after netting them as part of their deal for 21st Century Fox. FOX Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.
- Fox Sports Arizona
- Fox Sports Carolinas
- Fox Sports Detroit
- Fox Sports Florida
- Fox Sports Indiana
- Fox Sports Kansas City
- Fox Sports Midwest
- Fox Sports New Orleans
- Fox Sports North
- Fox Sports Ohio
- Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Fox Sports Prime Ticket
- Fox Sports San Diego
- Fox Sports South
- Fox Sports Southeast
- Fox Sports Southwest
- Fox Sports Sun
- Fox Sports Tennessee
- Fox Sports West
- Fox Sports Wisconsin
- SportsTime Ohio
- Marquee Sports Network
- YES Network
Comparison of Live TV Streaming Services Across RSNs
|TVision
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling
|YouTube
|“VIBE”
|“Live”
|“Live+”
|“Live Zone”
|“MAX”
|“fubo”
|“Hulu Live TV”
|“Base”
|“Combo”
|“YouTube TV”
|$10
|$40
|$50
|$60
|$79.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$16
|$45
|$64.99
|Altitude
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Arizona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Carolinas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Detroit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Florida
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Indiana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Kansas City
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Midwest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports New Orleans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports North
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Ohio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Oklahoma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Prime Ticket
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports San Diego
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports South
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southeast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southwest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Sun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Tennessee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Wisconsin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LA FC Sports Network
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Longhorn Network
|-
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|^ $15
|-
|Marquee Sports Network
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MASN
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MASN2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MSG
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MSG+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|NBC Sports Boston
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|NBC Sports California
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|NBC Sports Chicago
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|NBC Sports Northwest
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|NBC Sports Philadelphia+
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|NBC Sports Washington
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|NBC Sports Washington+
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|NESN
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Root Sports Northwest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spectrum SportsNet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spectrum SportsNet LA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SportsNet NY
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|SportsTime Ohio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|YES Network
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-