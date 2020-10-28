Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs, Left Out of T-Mobile’s Streaming Service TVision

Over the last year, Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs including YES Network and Marquee Sports Network has been getting the cold shoulder from streaming services.

Last July, Sling TV and Dish Network dropped the channels after being unable to reach an extension. In January, fuboTV dropped the RSNs from their service. Then, this past month both YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV dropped the channels.

During yesterday’s announcement, T-Mobile’s TVision Live, the latest Live TV Streaming Service is now launching without them too. In their $50 TVision Live+ plan, they include NBC Sports RSNs like NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Washington, but not any other Regional Sports Networks.

With local NHL, NBA, and MLB games not expected to return until early next year, it’s possible that Fox Sports RSNs will come back to some of these services. But, it appears that Sinclair has priced themselves out of the streaming game.

The channels which were acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group from Disney, after netting them as part of their deal for 21st Century Fox. FOX Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.

Fox Sports Arizona

Fox Sports Carolinas

Fox Sports Detroit

Fox Sports Florida

Fox Sports Indiana

Fox Sports Kansas City

Fox Sports Midwest

Fox Sports New Orleans

Fox Sports North

Fox Sports Ohio

Fox Sports Oklahoma Fox Sports Prime Ticket

Fox Sports San Diego

Fox Sports South

Fox Sports Southeast

Fox Sports Southwest

Fox Sports Sun

Fox Sports Tennessee

Fox Sports West

Fox Sports Wisconsin

SportsTime Ohio

Marquee Sports Network

YES Network

