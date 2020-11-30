Sinclair-Owned Tennis Channel Dropped By YouTube TV

Just a few weeks after losing Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs and NESN, YouTube TV will be dropping the Tennis Channel.

The Sinclair-owned channel brings 24/7 tennis matches, documentary-style series, and tennis news. It also has match coverage from the upcoming Australian Open, plus shows like Tennisography, Tennis Channel Academy, and One Minute Clinic.

In addition to the Australian Open, the Tennis Channel has telecast rights to the other Grand Slams (the US Open, Wimbledon and Roland Garros/French Open), as well as other ATP World Tour events, top-tier WTA competitions, Davis Cup, Fed Cup and Hopman Cup. It is the only 24-hour, television-based multimedia destination dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle.

In a letter to YouTube TV subscribers, the streaming service said:

We’re writing to let you know that our agreement with the Tennis Channel has expired. Starting November 30, 2020, at 11 pm ET, the Tennis Channel will no longer be made available for distribution on YouTube TV. This means that you will no longer be able to watch that channel live or access any content that you have recorded from the Tennis Channel. We regret the inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your membership.

With the removal from YouTube TV, the Tennis Channel will now only available to streamers on fuboTV and Sling TV.

