 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Sinclair Reportedly Looking to Buy NBC Sports Regional Sports Networks

Jason Gurwin

In May, the Wall Street Journal reported NBCUniversal was exploring selling off their NBC Sports Regional Sports Networks, after a plan to stream them fell through. Now, Sinclair Broadcast Group, best known as the owner of Bally Sports RSNs (formerly Fox Sports) has put in a bid for the channels, as the New York Post reports.

Sinclair could look to grab these RSNs and add them to their catalog of stations, giving them access to the coveted New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Chicago markets, among others. The report says that the “preliminary offer” came ahead of any financial details during the first part of the auction.

The decision for Sinclair to be involved in the process, is to give the company more leverage with cable and satellite distributors, to carry their full portfolio of local channels and Regional Sports Networks. The company has also planned to launch direct-to-consumer streaming access to the RSNs ahead of the 2022 baseball season, but has faced pushback from distributors.

Sinclair bought Fox Sports RSNs for $10.6 billion in May 2019, after it was divested from Disney after their acquisition of 21st Century. In July 2019, both Dish Network and Sling TV dropped the channels from their service. Then, last year, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and fuboTV dropped the RSNs.

Bally Sports RSNs are currently only available to stream on AT&T TV.

NBC Sports RSNs still has wide-distribution across Live TV Streaming Services. While they were dropped by Sling TV earlier this year, they are available on AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

The channels carry the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, and San Jose Sharks. NBCU also owns a small share of SportsNet NY, which airs the New York Mets.

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area ≥ $84.99 - - -
NBC Sports Boston ≥ $84.99 - - -
NBC Sports California ≥ $84.99 - - -
NBC Sports Chicago ≥ $84.99 - - -
NBC Sports Northwest - - - -
NBC Sports Philadelphia - - - -
NBC Sports Washington ≥ $84.99 - - -
SportsNet NY ≥ $84.99 - - -
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.