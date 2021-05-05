Sinclair Says Bally App Feedback is Positive, Gamification Coming

In its quarterly earnings call, Sinclair Broadcasting spoke to the recent launch of its Bally Sports App. On April 26, the app replaced the existing Fox Sports Go app. In addition to the news that Sinclair is working on a direct-to-consumer Bally Sports streaming app for customers, Sinclair said gamification would be coming to its existing app.

Sports betting has been a massive trend in the streaming industry as more states legalize the option. Sling TV has partnered with DraftKings, while fuboTV has its own sports betting operation on the way. Sinclair is joining that trend as they look to add gaming functions to the Bally app.

Sinclair also said feedback to the existing Bally Sports App has been positive, which must mean the company hasn’t looked on Twitter, where the tone is, well, the opposite of that.

At first I thought it was me…



but after the skipping video,

logging in at least 4 times,

constant ads watching replays,

and homescreen pic showing the score of game I was about to watch on replay…

NOPE. It’s the 🚮 bally sports app. FSGO wasn’t great, but better than this.🤦‍♂️ — Johnny Raven (@johnnykarstadt) May 5, 2021

No one involved in creating the Bally Sports app has ever used an app before — Mr. 1,000 (@alexnichols11) May 5, 2021

Is it freezing in here or is it just the Bally Sports app? — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) May 3, 2021

The Bally sports app is literal dog water — Max Schlueter (@mschlueter03) May 5, 2021

Sinclair reported that they’ve had 2.5 million video views in the short time the app has been under the Bally name. Here’s everything you need to know about the Bally Sports App.

If you’d like to view the games carried by the Bally Sports channels, you’ll need AT&T TV, the only live streaming option for those teams.

What Devices Are Supported By the Bally Sports App?

The Bally Sports App is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PlayStation, LG Smart TV, iOS, Android, and your browser

What Teams are Available in the Bally Sports App?

Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.