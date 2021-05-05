 Skip to Content
Sinclair Says Bally App Feedback is Positive, Gamification Coming

Ben Bowman

In its quarterly earnings call, Sinclair Broadcasting spoke to the recent launch of its Bally Sports App. On April 26, the app replaced the existing Fox Sports Go app. In addition to the news that Sinclair is working on a direct-to-consumer Bally Sports streaming app for customers, Sinclair said gamification would be coming to its existing app.

Sports betting has been a massive trend in the streaming industry as more states legalize the option. Sling TV has partnered with DraftKings, while fuboTV has its own sports betting operation on the way. Sinclair is joining that trend as they look to add gaming functions to the Bally app.

Sinclair also said feedback to the existing Bally Sports App has been positive, which must mean the company hasn’t looked on Twitter, where the tone is, well, the opposite of that.

Sinclair reported that they’ve had 2.5 million video views in the short time the app has been under the Bally name. Here’s everything you need to know about the Bally Sports App.

If you’d like to view the games carried by the Bally Sports channels, you’ll need AT&T TV, the only live streaming option for those teams.

What Devices Are Supported By the Bally Sports App?

The Bally Sports App is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PlayStation, LG Smart TV, iOS, Android, and your browser

What Teams are Available in the Bally Sports App?

Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.

RSN MLB NBA NHL
Bally Sports Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks Arizona Coyotes
Bally Sports Detroit Detroit Tigers Detroit Pistons Detroit Red Wings
Bally Sports Florida Miami Marlins Miami Heat Florida Panthers
Bally Sports Indiana Indiana Pacers
Bally Sports Kansas City Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Midwest St. Louis Cardinals St. Louis Blues
Bally Sports New Orleans New Orleans Pelicans
Bally Sports North Minnesota Twins Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Wild
Bally Sports Ohio Cincinnati Reds Cleveland Cavaliers Columbus Blue Jackets
Bally Sports Oklahoma Oklahoma City Thunder
Bally Sports SoCal Anaheim Ducks
Bally Sports San Diego San Diego Padres
Bally Sports South Atlanta Braves Atlanta Hawks Nashville Predators
Bally Sports Southeast Charlotte Hornets/Memphis Grizzlies Carolina Hurricanes
Bally Sports Southwest Texas Rangers Dallas Mavericks Dallas Stars
Bally Sports Sun Tampa Bay Rays Orlando Magic Tampa Bay Lightning
Bally Sports West Los Angeles Angels LA Clippers Los Angeles Kings
Bally Sports Wisconsin Milwaukee Brewers Milwaukee Bucks
Marquee Sports Network Chicago Cubs
Bally Sports Great Lakes Cleveland Indians
YES Network New York Yankees Brooklyn Nets
