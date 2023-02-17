Sling Freestream Adds 17 Channels to Free Streaming Service from Vogue, WIRED, LEGO, More

Sling TV is already expanding its free advertising-supported streaming TV (FAST) service just one week after its initial launch. Sling Freestream launched as part of Sling’s eighth-anniversary celebration on Feb. 9 featuring over 200 channels, but on Friday, the service announced the addition of 17 more, bringing Sling Freestream’s total offerings up to 225 channels and 41,000 on-demand titles.

The 17 new channels range from style and fashion to travel and design and also Spanish-language kids’ content. There are several new channels to enjoy, including channels from “Vogue” and “Glamour,” which highlight the culture of fashion, and those who influence it. Then there is “Vanity Fair,” which takes a look at the world of Hollywood, both on and off the screen.

Other lifestyle channel brand additions include “Architectural Digest,” for home and design enthusiasts; “WIRED,” for technology lovers; and “America’s Test Kitchen,” for those who want to get more comfortable in the kitchen.

There is new Spanish-language kids programming on the platform as well with “LEGO Kids+ en Español” and “Baby Shark TV en Español.”

Check out the full list the new channels added to Sling Freestream:

Architectural Digest: The Architectural Digest channel provides unrivaled access to the world’s most beautiful homes and the fascinating people who live in them. Viewers are invited to experience the world of architecture, interior design, and unique living through exclusive home tours that offer unparalleled access and intimacy in a way that only an international design authority can. (Learn more about this channel on the Sling blog)

The Architectural Digest channel provides unrivaled access to the world’s most beautiful homes and the fascinating people who live in them. Viewers are invited to experience the world of architecture, interior design, and unique living through exclusive home tours that offer unparalleled access and intimacy in a way that only an international design authority can. (Learn more about this channel on the Sling blog) AsianCrush: Your streaming destination for the best in Asian film and TV content. The one-stop portal to the latest Asian trends & entertainment, featuring premium movies and shows 24/7.

Your streaming destination for the best in Asian film and TV content. The one-stop portal to the latest Asian trends & entertainment, featuring premium movies and shows 24/7. Cortos: Cortos is the home of the best short films in the world.

Cortos is the home of the best short films in the world. Shorts: A world leading 24/7 channel dedicated to short movies.

A world leading 24/7 channel dedicated to short movies. Vogue: Vogue defines the culture of fashion while inspiring viewers along the way.

Vogue defines the culture of fashion while inspiring viewers along the way. Glamour: Glamour is the ultimate authority for the next generation of changemakers.

Glamour is the ultimate authority for the next generation of changemakers. WIRED: WIRED explores how technology is changing every aspect of our lives - from culture to business, science to design.

WIRED explores how technology is changing every aspect of our lives - from culture to business, science to design. Vanity Fair: Vanity Fair offers an inside look into Hollywood both on and off the screen.

Vanity Fair offers an inside look into Hollywood both on and off the screen. America’s Test Kitchen: Helping curious cooks become confident cooks.

Red Bull TV en Español: Red Bull TV is your pass to a world of live events, films and shows that go far beyond the ordinary.

Helping curious cooks become confident cooks. Red Bull TV en Español: Red Bull TV is your pass to a world of live events, films and shows that go far beyond the ordinary. LEGO Kids+ en Español: If you could put something together with Lego, you would surely build this channel!

If you could put something together with Lego, you would surely build this channel! Vevo Reggaeton & Trap: The newest reggaeton, Latin trap and dancehall videos.

The newest reggaeton, Latin trap and dancehall videos. N+: Broadcasts the news and controversial shows from Las Estrellas channel with the support of the most influential journalists in Mexico.

Broadcasts the news and controversial shows from Las Estrellas channel with the support of the most influential journalists in Mexico. Baby Shark TV en Español: It’s Doo-Doo-Doo time with your child to dance to BABY SHARK! Sing along to fun Baby Shark’s Songs & Stories!

It’s Doo-Doo-Doo time with your child to dance to BABY SHARK! Sing along to fun Baby Shark’s Songs & Stories! Novelas de Asia: Love and novelas cross oceans. Discover some wonderful stories from the Far East.

Love and novelas cross oceans. Discover some wonderful stories from the Far East. Red Bull Batalla: Enter the legendary universe of Red Bull Batalla, the largest Spanish-language freestyle rap competition in the world.

Enter the legendary universe of Red Bull Batalla, the largest Spanish-language freestyle rap competition in the world. Lo Mejor de Viña del Mar: Sing along with the best Latin American artists.

There are two ways for viewers to enjoy these new channels and all of Sling Freestream’s growing list of ad-supported content. For existing Sling TV subscribers, they can find all of the programming within their Sling app without having to download or sign up for anything new. Consumers who are not already subscribed to the live TV streaming service, can download the Sling app on Roku, Comcast, LG, Samsung and Vizio devices, and begin watching without having to sign up for an account of any kind.

Sling Freestream users are welcome to use just the FAST channels, but also have the option of purchasing a Sling Orange or Sling Blue base subscription for more channels and add-free content. thestreamable.com/news/sling-tv-launches-free-streaming-service-sling-freestream-with-ability-to-add-premium-live-tv-services, Sling Freestream also allows its users to subscribe to more than 50 standalone streaming services through the platform, including AMC+, discovery+, MGM+, SHOWTIME, and many others.