Sling Freestream Adds LGBTQ+ Channels for Pride Month, Plus Cooking and Gaming Content
June is Pride Month in the United States, and the free streaming platform Sling Freestream isn’t letting the moment pass unobserved. The service is adding four new channels to its lineup this week, including selections that are tailor-made for celebrating Pride in style, including all things “Drag Race.”
The new channel additions bring Sling Freestream’s count to over 375; the service also offers over 41,000 on-demand titles and is free to use for all customers, whether they have a paid Sling subscription or not. A valid email address (and strong password) is all you’ll need to start watching Sling Freestream today.
The new channels now available on Sling Freestream are:
- Drag Race Universe: Hold on to your chicken cutlets: RuPaul and the Drag Race Universe are here! Welcome the world’s fiercest Queens to the catwalk and catch all the sass, flash, and drama as these glamazons strut their stuff on the way to drag superstardom.
- HappiTV: Streaming Pride. happiTV is dedicated to providing quality entertainment to the LGBTQ+ community.
- Hell’s Kitchen: A 24/7 channel airing episodes of “Hell’s Kitchen.”
- IGN1: The inside scoop on what’s hot in the world of video games and entertainment.
These new channels are just the latest content to debut on Sling Freestream. In late May, the service added Spanish-language content from Canela.TV, and in April it brought on several New York-themed channels, including a network dedicated to Broadway musicals.
Free ad-supported TV (FAST) providers like Sling Freestream are some of the only video sources that aren’t seeing declines in viewers, according to a recent survey. As inflation and other economic concerns continue to trouble consumers, free streamers are demonstrating a resiliency that shouldn’t be surprising given their accessibility.
Sling Freestream
Sling Freestream is a free ad-supported TV service offered through Sling TV. It offers 275+ free live TV channels and over 41,000 on demand shows and movies, such as “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Walking Dead,” and more.
You’ll find news channels like ABC News Live, CBS News, and Scripps News. For general entertainment, you’ll see free channels with content from MTV, Comedy Central, and BET. There’s even an Elvis channel. You can watch Jimmy Kimmel highlights for free.
For kids, you’ll even find some Sensical channels and Nick Jr shows.
There are also “sneak peeks” available for services and channels like AMC+, MGM+, STARZ, and TNT, so you can watch free episodes of some prestige shows.
Freestream offers international programming in seven languages, such as AajTak International, Zona TUDN, ARY News, France24, beIN SPORTS XTRA, SonyKal, Noticias Univision 24/7, TVP World, Al Jazeera English, and Al Arabiya.
Users can also rent recent theatrical releases for $3.99-$24.99.