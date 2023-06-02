Sling Freestream Adds LGBTQ+ Channels for Pride Month, Plus Cooking and Gaming Content

June is Pride Month in the United States, and the free streaming platform Sling Freestream isn’t letting the moment pass unobserved. The service is adding four new channels to its lineup this week, including selections that are tailor-made for celebrating Pride in style, including all things “Drag Race.”

The new channel additions bring Sling Freestream’s count to over 375; the service also offers over 41,000 on-demand titles and is free to use for all customers, whether they have a paid Sling subscription or not. A valid email address (and strong password) is all you’ll need to start watching Sling Freestream today.

The new channels now available on Sling Freestream are:

Drag Race Universe: Hold on to your chicken cutlets: RuPaul and the Drag Race Universe are here! Welcome the world’s fiercest Queens to the catwalk and catch all the sass, flash, and drama as these glamazons strut their stuff on the way to drag superstardom.

HappiTV: Streaming Pride. happiTV is dedicated to providing quality entertainment to the LGBTQ+ community.

Hell's Kitchen: A 24/7 channel airing episodes of "Hell's Kitchen."

IGN1: The inside scoop on what's hot in the world of video games and entertainment.

These new channels are just the latest content to debut on Sling Freestream. In late May, the service added Spanish-language content from Canela.TV, and in April it brought on several New York-themed channels, including a network dedicated to Broadway musicals.

Free ad-supported TV (FAST) providers like Sling Freestream are some of the only video sources that aren’t seeing declines in viewers, according to a recent survey. As inflation and other economic concerns continue to trouble consumers, free streamers are demonstrating a resiliency that shouldn’t be surprising given their accessibility.