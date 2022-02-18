Sling TV Now Accepts Cryptocurrency Payments

Streaming television service Sling TV announced that customers could begin paying for services with some of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world through crypto platform BitPay.

In an effort to provide flexibility to customers on the cutting edge of crypto, Sling has made blockchain payment options available in its subscription manager. Sling TV is accepting most cryptocurrencies through BitPay, including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), and five USD-pegged stablecoins (GUSD, USDC, USDP, DAI, and BUSD). Currently, BitPay is only accepting ERC-20 coins on the ETH network.

In addition, Sling TV customers will also need a crypto wallet with cryptocurrency uploaded in order to use BitPay. Subscribers are able to use the native BitPay wallet or more than 90 other popular crypto wallet apps, including Coinbase and Electrum.

Though this move is designed to provide “cutting-edge solutions for digital-minded customers,” Sling subscribers are currently only able to make one monthly, manual payment with BitPay, but will have the choice to prepay for one to six months at a time.

Following the selected prepay period, the subscription will resort to the traditional payment method on file with the subscription, unless the customer again sets up a manual prepay using BitPay.

With the crypto payments, Sling will not issue refunds for prepaid subscriptions that are canceled before the end of the term, and these accounts will remain active until the end of the prepaid period.

Also, Bit Pay payments are not instantaneous and can take as long as 24 hours to settle and for it to be reflected in customers’ subscriptions.

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $35/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $35/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels. If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $20 discount.