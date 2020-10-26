Sling TV Adds 2 AMC Channels to Their Free Tier

Similar to services like Pluto TV, Peacock, and Xumo — Sling TV has a free tier that includes on-demand content as well as live linear channels. The service has added “IFC Films Picks” and “Slightly Off by IFC”, after adding Absolute Reality by WE tv, Rush by AMC, and AMC Presents earlier this year.

They also have news content like “ABC News Live”, which can be used to watch live election coverage. Sling Free is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, and your browser.

About The Channels

IFC Films Picks

Featuring star-studded dramas, chilling thrillers, and groundbreaking documentaries, IFC Films Picks provides new discoveries and familiar favorites and has the best curation of independent films, including Byzantium and Room 237.

Slightly Off by IFC

The home of the unexpected – from cult favorite sketch series to the offbeat comedic masterworks from the biggest names in comedy. Fans can watch Brockmire, Comedy Bang Bang!, Documentary Now!, Portlandia and more.

Absolute Reality by WE tv

An essential offering for fans of reality TV, featuring WE tv’s extensive library of reality and lifestyle shows available on-demand.

Rush by AMC

The ultimate choice for every daredevils, complete with more than 500 action, thriller and horror films on-demand, with new titles every month.

AMC Presents

The AMC people know and love, plus select movies and shows available on demand.