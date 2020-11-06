Sling TV Adds 203K Subscribers in Q3 2020, But Still Down From Last Year

While Sling TV has seen a steady decline of subscribers of the past few quarters, they saw an uptick in Q3. The skinny bundle added 203K subscribers, giving them 2.458 million. However, this is less than the 2.686 million they had at the end of the third quarter last year.

Last quarter, the Dish-owned streamer recorded a 56,000 subscriber loss in Q2 2020, coming down to 2.25 million subscribers.

In September, Sling TV added NFL Network and NFL RedZone back to their channel line-up, which helped boost subscribers in the quarter.

In comparison, Disney reported that their competing service, Hulu Live TV climbed to 3.4 million subscribers last quarter. Sling is now the third largest vMVPD as YouTube TV recently announced they surpassed three million subscribers in their Q3 earnings report.

One of the earliest players, AT&T TV NOW, has just 683K subscribers, after losing 60+% of their subscribers over the last two years. Philo, the entertainment-only skinny bundle, last reported they were at 750,000 subscribers. In August, fuboTV ($60) reported they had 287,000 subscribers.

In October, Sling TV saw the debut of Big Ten Network to their channel line-up. The channels initially returned to Dish after resolving their carriage dispute with Fox, but in December 2019, Sling TV said the channels would come to the service ahead of the 2020 college football season.

In September, Sling Orange received BET and Nick Jr. (which were previously on Sling Blue and Comedy Extra). However, Sling Blue customers lost the Paramount Network, which will be shifted to Comedy Extra ($5 a month). Fortunately, the most notable show on the channel “Yellowstone” wrapped up on August 23, meaning that customers were still be able to finish the entire season.