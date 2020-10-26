Sling TV Adds New “Pause on Live” Feature to Pause, FF, and Rewind Live TV

Sling TV customers for years have been asking for the ability to pause live TV. A feature that has been common on DVRs since the beginning, was noticeably missing from Sling TV. But, the feature is now finally here.

Customers can now pause, rewind, and fast-forward on over 300 channels available across the different Sling TV packages on devices like Apple TV, iOS, and the browser. Sling tells The Streamable that the only exceptions are “local, over-the-air channels received through an HD antenna or AirTV device and select digital networks, including ESPN3, SEC+, ACC Extra and Local Now.”

In addition, Sling TV has added a new “Skip to Live” button on the interface. This way if you rewind, you can get back to live programming with just one-click.

Previously (and on devices not yet supported), Sling would give a message that said “Pause and Other Playback functions are not available on this channel.” Instead, you would need to DVR a channel in order to access those features while the broadcast was still recording.

While they haven’t announced plans to roll it out on other platforms like Roku and Fire TV, it wouldn’t be surprising to see if come to those platforms in the future.

Over the last year, Sling TV has quietly been improving the service. With new apps on various streaming platforms, launch of a Watch Party feature, the return of NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and the debut of Big Ten Network.