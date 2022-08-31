Sling TV Adds New Sports Score Feature to Check Scores While Watching Live TV

Sling TV has added a new feature for sports fans to keep up on all the action while watching live games. The live TV streaming service has started to roll out a “Sports Scores” feature that will let you access scores from the biggest games from the NFL, college football, NBA, NHL, and MLB with just a few taps.

When you are watching live or on-demand content, just press the down arrow to get the latest scores from across sports. When you do that, switch over to the “Sports” tab and click on “View Scores.” This will put your game in picture-in-picture mode and display scores to the right of the telecast. If you see a live game that you like, you can jump to the channel with one tap.

Currently, the feature has rolled out to those with Roku devices, but, like most features on Sling, they generally will then become available to other major platforms like Apple TV, Fire TV, and Android TV devices.

Adding more information for sports fans has been a popular feature on live TV streaming services recently. Last month, DIRECTV STREAM similarly added the ability to view live scores from their interface. In January, fuboTV added “FanView,” which added scores and stats to live games, which can be paired with their picture-in-picture feature. YouTube TV also has a feature that allows you to access live scores and jump to key plays during the game.

If you want to try out the new “Sports Scores” feature from Sling, you can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.