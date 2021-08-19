 Skip to Content
Sling TV Adds QVC, Increasing the Shopping Channel’s Reach to More Than 13M Streaming Subscribers

QVC has launched on Sling TV, giving viewers access to a unique live shopping experience. QVC features an ever-changing offering of premier brands and products. You can shop fashion, home, beauty, electronics, and so much more at great prices from the comfort of your home.

All Sling TV users can now access QVC and begin shopping. QVC is the first livestream shopping channel available to stream on Sling TV. One of QVC’s top programs In the Kitchen with David, is watched in almost 1 million homes each hour. As a result of its launch on Sling TV, the expanse of QVC’s reach among the top subscription live TV streaming services, totals over 13 million U.S. subscribers.

“QVC brings a uniquely engaging live video shopping experience to SLING TV, the original subscription live TV streaming service,” said David Apostolico, SVP Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution for Qurate Retail Group. “As the only livestream shopping channel on SLING, we are pleased to join its focused mix of today’s most popular networks as we continue our drive to be everywhere people are watching live video.”

QVC reaches 218 million homes worldwide through TV broadcasts, and even more through live TV streaming services and its mobile app. Its launch on Sling TV allows QVC to expand its reach and bring its curated shopping stream to a wider audience.

QVC has become available through a variety of live TV streaming services recently. QVC launched on YouTube TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV earlier this year. HSN and QVC launched on Pluto TV in December. Local Now recently added QVC and HSN to its lineup.

You can access Sling TV on most devices, including smart TVs, computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and streaming media players.

