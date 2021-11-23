Sling TV Black Friday Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Sling TV is one of the most popular ways to cut the cord. While other streaming players only offer one huge channel bundle to start, Sling TV allows you to save by going with a skinnier bundle. You have a ton of flexibility with Sling, and you can scale your package up or down as your needs change. Sling TV can give you 27 of the top 35 cable channels, making it a fine replacement for your old cable package. Let’s take a look at your ways to save.

The Big Sling TV Black Friday 2021 Deal

Buy one month, get a second month FREE

Offer ends November 29

Click here to activate the offer Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

There are other ways to save with Sling TV as well.

Get a free Chromecast with one month of service Buy a discounted gift card Consider another great streaming deal

If you’re looking for the best streaming deals, here are the best ways to save today:

| Service | Deal | Normal Price | Link |

|—-|—-|—-|—-|

| Hulu | 30-Day Free Trial | $6.99 | 30-Day Free Trial |

| Paramount+ | 30-Day Free Trial | $9.99 | 30-Day Free Trial |

| Sling TV | $25 OFF Your First Month + Free Showtime | $10 First Month | Get $25 OFF your first month |

| Philo | 50% OFF Your First Month | $12.50 First Month | Get 50% OFF your first month W/ Code: WATCHPHILONOV |

| HBO Max | 16% OFF When You Pre-Pay Annually | $8.33-$12.50 per Month | Sign Up Now |

| discovery+ | $0.99 For 3 Months | $4.99 | Sign Up Now |

| AMC+ | $0.99 For 2 Months | $0.99 For 2 Months | Sign Up Now |

| Showtime | $0.99 For 2 Months | $0.99 For 2 Months | Sign Up Now |

1. Get a Free Chromecast

If you prepay for one month of Sling TV, they’ll send you a free Google Chromecast optimized for 4K HDR.

2. Discounted Sling TV Gift Cards

People who receive a gift card they don’t want may look to flip those at a discount on several different websites. Their disappointment is your gain! The trick is that the supply of these cards will be limited by how many people are selling. Gift card resellers are popular online, but tread carefully to make sure you can trust any sites you encounter.

The following sites may provide discounted gift cards for Sling TV:

CardCash (up to 5% off)

Raise

3. Other Great Streaming Deals

About Sling TV

If the cost of live TV streaming gives you a headache, Sling TV might be your answer. With the ability to choose a smaller bundle of channels, subscribers can get a tremendous amount of entertainment for a low price - one of the lowest among any live streaming options. Users can see up to 53 channels, including live sports options like NFL RedZone. Sling TV includes 50 hours of recording space with each subscription. While it is not as much as most other services, it will automatically delete the oldest watched shows, so it can continue to record the latest shows scheduled to be recorded.