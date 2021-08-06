Sling TV Extends Partnership with Verizon to Give New Customers Two Months Free

One of the earliest partnerships between a telco and Live TV Streaming Service was between Verizon and YouTube TV, but after Google’s latest deal with T-Mobile – they have switched their allegiance to Sling TV.

As part of their partnership, all Verizon Wireless, Fios, or 5G Home customers can get two free months of Sling TV. While the original deal was set to end in July, it has been extended to February 2022.

Customers will have three options:

Two Months free of Sling Orange or Sling Blue Two Months free of Sling Latino Two Months free of Sling International

If you aren’t a Verizon customer, Sling TV does have a special offer that will give you your first month for just $10.

“Since the game-changing launch of SLING TV in 2015, millions of consumers have made the switch to SLING TV because we offer the best live streaming experience at the lowest price,” said Michael Schwimmer, group president, SLING TV.

“We’ll continue to lead the market with our delivery of not only unmatched value in live TV, but also unique, customer-centric packaging flexibility and innovation across live sports, news and entertainment. We’re proud to partner with Verizon to provide their customers a terrific opportunity to experience the benefits of SLING TV.”

“This partnership enables our customers to watch live television when, where and how they want,” said Erin McPherson, Head of Consumer Content and Partnerships at Verizon. “We are excited to provide even more value and choice as we welcome SLING TV to our ecosystem of incredible partners and services.”

How to Redeem Free Sling TV

Verizon wireless and 5G Home customers:

Sign in to the My Verizon App.

Scroll down and tap the SLING TV tile.

Review the redemption page and tap Go to SLING TV.

Select a SLING TV service and create a SLING account.

You will be required to provide an email address and valid form of payment (credit card, debit card or PayPal).

Check your email for a message from SLING TV confirming that your account has been activated and how to start viewing SLING TV.

Verizon Fios customers: