What are Sling’s Advantages? Price & Flexibility

The heyday of cable TV was truly a spectacle to behold. Companies competed against each other to see who could offer more channels, and those ubiquitous set-top boxes could be found in nearly every household across the United States.

The times, they are a-changing, however. A new report found that pay-TV companies lost nearly 6 million American customers in 2022, while live TV streaming services were still adding customers. Cable and satellite are on their way out, but users still want the live sports, news, and entertainment choices they offer; just without the long-term, inflexible contracts that can make pay TV so undesirable.

If you’re a new cord cutter, and flexibility is what you’re looking for, you don’t have to look any further than Sling TV. This live TV streamer is one of the cheapest available, and users coming from cable or satellite might be surprised to find out just how affordable it is. Sling’s plans normally start at $40 per month, and there are zero long-term commitments required. You can cancel any time you want, so you never have to feel locked in.

One of the best features of Sling TV is the different plans it offers. Sports fanatics will love the Sling Orange plan, which carries ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS. Looking for more news and entertainment? Sling Blue is the best bet for you, with offerings like MSNBC, FOX News, FX and USA Network. If you have one but want to try the other, no problem! Sling offers the flexibility to switch painlessly between its two plans, so you don’t have to worry about the dreaded channel FOMO.

What if you want to enjoy ALL of the channels that Sling has to offer? Once again, no problem. Sling gives users the option to subscribe to Sling Orange & Blue, which carries all the channels of both plans at the highly discounted rate of $55 per month. And, again, Sling gives you the ability to painlessly switch back to an Orange or Blue subscription if the combined plan isn’t what you are looking for.

But what if you’re a fan of a particular genre, like comedy, news, or kids’ programming? Sling still has you covered! The service offers seven add-on packs that feature extra channels dedicated to a specific genre, all at an affordable price. The Sports add-on will bring you MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and 11 other channels for just $11 per month.

Love comedy? Try the Comedy Extra pack for just $6 per month and get Paramount Network, MTV, GSN, and eight other channels. Like a Sling subscription, these add-on packs have no long-term contracts attached, so you can cancel at any time.

In addition to the Sports and Comedy Extras add-on packages, there are a number of other exciting options to round out your TV experience. Sling also offers Kids Extras, News Extras, Lifestyle Extras, Hollywood Extras, Heartland Extras, and cloud-based DVR Plus service with 200 hours of storage, and Sling Orange and Sling Blue subscribers can get all of the Extras packages for just an additional $21 per month, and Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscribers can upgrade to the Total TV experience for just $27 more monthly.

If that’s still not enough entertainment options for you, you can add a few premium streaming services to your Sling account as well. Sling TV gives users the ability to sign up for services like SHOWTIME, MGM+, discovery+, and many others through the Sling interface, which means that users can pay for many of their favorite subscriptions on a single bill.

Sling TV even gives you the ability to be more flexible with your schedule. Thanks to the 50 hours of free cloud DVR you get with any Sling TV subscription, you won’t have to worry about juggling work, social life, and a full TV schedule. Your favorites will be recorded and waiting for you whenever you want them.

If you’re feeling stifled by your cable or satellite subscription, or just broke free of one and are yearning for a TV service that’s more flexible, Sling TV is one of your best options. With multiple plans, add-on packs, and an easy-to-use interface, Sling TV demonstrates the edge live TV streaming holds over traditional pay TV.

