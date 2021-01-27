Sling TV Hikes Price by $5 For New Customers, Plans Now Start at $35 with 50 Hour DVR

Sling TV has increased the price of their Live TV Streaming Service by $5 for new subscribers. With the price hike, Sling Orange and Sling Blue now each cost $35 a month (was $30), while if you subscribe to both – it now is $50 (was $45). Most Extra plans will also see a $1 price increase.

However, all plans now come with 50 Hours of DVR storage (previously 10 hours), which can be upgraded to 200 Hours (previously 50 hours), as part of the $5 “Cloud DVR Plus.” So one way to think about the price hike is they are now just bundling in the cost of the DVR.

New Sling Pricing:

Sling Orange: $35 (was $30)

Sling Blue: $35 (was $30)

Sling Orange + Blue: $50 (was $45)

For existing subscribers, here comes the good news, your price isn’t changing for now.

That’s because in August 2020, Sling TV made a price guarantee for one-year to anyone who was subscribed to the service. The offer included both Sling Orange and Sling Blue through August 1, 2021.

Existing subscribers will still see an automatic bump to 50 Hour DVR storage at no extra charge. If you already subscribe to the “Cloud DVR Plus” add-on ($5), you will see storage jump from 50 to 200 Hours, just like new subscribers.

For new subscribers, Sports Extra will go from $10 to $11 (Sports Extra Orange + Blue remains $15), while Comedy Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Hollywood Extra, and Heartland Extra will all increase from $5 to $6. The 4 Extras Deal which includes Comedy, Kids, Lifestyle, and News Extras will go from $12 to $13.

The Total TV Deal, which includes all 7 Extra Packs and Cloud DVR Plus, will increase from $20 to $21 with Sling Orange or Blue, or from $25 to $27 with Orange + Blue.

Sling last raised prices in December 2019, when increased the price of Sling Orange and Blue from $25 to $30 – and the combo plan to $45 (from $40). At the time, they also increased the price of their 4 Extras, Total TV Deal, and Sports Extra add-ons.

What is Sling Orange and Sling Blue?

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

Get $10 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling Orange, Blue, or Combo.

Sling TV Channel Lineup