Sling TV Integrates Locast to Add Locals to Grid Guide on AirTV Mini

While Sling TV only offers local NBC and FOX affiliates in local markets – they are now making it easier to stream your locals if you use their AirTV Mini device. With an integration with Locast, now you can access local channels in 29 markets from a single interface.

Just last week, Locast, the donation supported streaming service, offers local affiliates in nearly 30 markets. That includes ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, The CW, PBS, and others – with a $5.50 monthly donation to the service.

For a limited time, you can get a Free AirTV Mini device ($80) when you pre-pay for one month of service ($35).

One of the primary ways that Sling TV keeps cost down is by not including local affiliates, which cost $15-20 a month to other services.

Last month, Locast announced that they now have 2.3 million registered users in total.

“Our mission is clear: to increase accessibility and availability of free over-the-air broadcasts via the internet,” said consumer advocate David Goodfriend, chairman and founder of the nonprofit Locast. “The fast pace of our growth shows that for millions of Americans, reliable, affordable, and accessible local broadcast programming has been out of reach until now.”

Locast is now available in 29 markets reaching nearly half of the U.S. population. In 2020, Locast launched in Puerto Rico, Florida, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indianapolis markets, among others.

The 28 markets carrying the service are: