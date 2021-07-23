Sling TV Integrates Locast to Add Locals to Grid Guide on Amazon Fire TV

While Sling TV only offers local NBC and FOX affiliates in local markets – they are now making it easier to stream your locals on your Amazon Fire TV device. With an integration with Locast, now you can access local channels in 35 markets from a single interface. This comes after rolling the feature out on Android TV, including the Air TV Mini, and iOS and Android mobile devices earlier this year.

Locast, the donation-supported streaming service, includes ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, The CW, PBS, and others – with a $5.50 monthly donation to the service. For a limited time, you can get a your first month of Sling TV for just $10, which is the least expensive way to stream the 2020 Olympics on NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, and The Olympic Channel.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

In the Sling TV Fire TV App, which just had a major refresh, you will be prompted to install Locast on your device. Once you do, when you select a Locast-powered local in your TV guide, it will switch over to the Locast App automatically. While you can stream them from Sling TV, you won’t be able to record them to a DVR.

One of the primary ways that Sling TV keeps costs down is by not including local affiliates, which cost $15-20 a month to other services.

Earlier this year, Locast announced that they now have 2.8 million registered users in total.

“Our mission is clear: to increase accessibility and availability of free over-the-air broadcasts via the internet,” said consumer advocate David Goodfriend, chairman and founder of the nonprofit Locast. “The fast pace of our growth shows that for millions of Americans, reliable, affordable, and accessible local broadcast programming has been out of reach until now.”

Locast is now available in 35 markets reaching half of the U.S. population. In 2020, Locast launched in Puerto Rico, Florida, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Indianapolis markets, among others.

The 35 markets carrying the service are: