Sling TV Offering Freeview Window for ‘Yellowstone’ Season Premiere on Paramount Network

Sling TV subscribers who were wondering the best way to catch the Season 5 premiere of the smash hit neo-Western drama “Yellowstone” can put their minds at ease. Sling has announced yet another of its Freeview windows, this time offering its customers two free weeks of the Paramount Network from Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 20.

That means that not only can Sling users watch every episode of the past four seasons of “Yellowstone” on-demand, but they will also have free access to the Season 5 premiere on Sunday, Nov. 13. Sling viewers will have access to the Freeview period until Nov. 20, so they will be able to see the first three episodes of the new season for free.

The fifth season of “Yellowstone” will see the patriarch of the Dutton family (played by Kevin Costner) sworn in as the governor of Montana. The most popular show on cable released a trailer last month and anticipation for the show’s return has been mounting in the weeks since.

Check out a trailer for Yellowstone Season 5:

Sling customers who find they just can’t quit the series can add the Paramount Network permanently by subscribing to the Comedy Extra package under the “My Account” tab. The package will run an additional $6 per month and includes the Paramount Network, CMT, Fetv, GSN, Laff, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Revolt, TruTV and TV Land.

Viewers who couldn’t wait the extra couple of weeks to see the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” were hopefully able to make it to their local AMC theater over the weekend. The episode was shown in over 100 AMC theaters nationwide on Saturday, Oct. 29 to build even more hype for the new season.

Sling started its Freeview promotion as weekend-long trials for its subscribers to popular channels over the summer. The streamer offered customers free previews of Curiosity Stream, Destination America, EPIX Now, Sundance Now, ViX+, Acorn TV, EPIX, ALLBLK, IFC Films and more. Most recently, Sling has offered Freeview windows to the Hallmark Channel, as well as NBA League Pass.

Sling is a live TV streaming service, and they’re currently offering a deal by which new customers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for 50% off, meaning that the normally $35 service is available for just $17.50. If you want to bundle the two Sling options together, you can also get Sling Orange and Blue for 50% off, meaning that the plan that normally costs $50 per month will be just $25.