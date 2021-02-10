Sling TV Says #1 Most Requested Feature is Coming This Year

This week, The Streamable, sat down with Michael Schwimmer, EVP and Group President of Sling TV to discuss Sling TV and the changing streaming environment. The full interview will be available on our YouTube channel on Friday, but we wanted to give you a sneak peek.

In the interview, we asked about our reader’s biggest request for Sling, a brand-new grid guide, to see exactly what the company has planned ahead. The good news is that a whole redesign of their grid guide focused on personalization is coming.

“We are deep in the middle of completely overhauling our guide. And, we will have a new guide out shortly. And that will be for all devices out there,” said Schwimmer. He didn’t reveal which platform will see it first, but it eventually would come to all of their major platforms.

“It will have some very cool new features about personalization, reordering the guide in a number of different ways as well as a multitude of other improvements on the user experience. We really can’t wait to get it out there.”

We covered everything from price hikes to their Watch Party feature – and what would have to happen for RSNs to return to streaming services like Sling. Make sure you subscribe to The Streamable’s YouTube Channel for the full interview on Friday, February 12th.

In the meantime, Sling TV is offering five more nights of free TV through Valentine’s day, along with $25 OFF your first month.