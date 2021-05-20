 Skip to Content
Sling TV to Debut All-New App Experience Starting with Amazon Fire TV

Jason Gurwin

Starting today, Amazon Fire TV users received a message that a new Sling TV app is coming. Sling describes the app as “a simple, beautiful, and more personalized TV experience.” The all-new Sling TV App will roll out across devices, but first comes to Amazon Fire TV devices this summer.

In February, The Streamable, sat down with Michael Schwimmer, EVP and Group President of Sling TV to discuss Sling TV and he gave us a hint that a redesign was coming.

“We are deep in the middle of completely overhauling our guide, and, we will have a new guide out shortly. And that will be for all devices out there,” said Schwimmer. At the time, he didn’t reveal which platform would see it first, but now, we know that Fire TV will be the first to get it.

“It will have some very cool new features about personalization, reordering the guide in a number of different ways as well as a multitude of other improvements on the user experience. We really can’t wait to get it out there.”

The full interview is available on our YouTube channel.

Currently, Sling TV is offering new users $25 OFF their first month of service, meaning you can stream it for just $10 for your first month, perfect for the NBA and NHL playoffs.

