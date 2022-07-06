Sling TV to Give Subscribers Free Preview Weekend of Hallmark Movies Now
As temperatures rise across the country, what better way to relax and cool down than with a heaping helping of holiday movies? From Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10, live TV streaming service Sling TV will be providing subscribers a free preview of the Hallmark Channel’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service Hallmark Movies Now as part of its “Freeview Weekends” promotion.
The timing could not be better for fans of Hallmark’s heartwarming romances as the channel is one week into its annual Christmas in July extravaganza, which features some of the most popular fan-favorite holiday movies of past years as well as three new Christmas films debuting exclusively throughout the month.
The three original movies will kick off on Friday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET. — just in time for Sling TV’s Freeview Weekend. The first film will be “My Grown-Up Christmas List,” starring Kayla Wallace as a successful journalist who has returned home several years after her mother’s death to help her grandfather with his Christmas store. Back in her hometown, she meets an army officer (played by Kevin McGarry) who has just come home to spend the holidays with his family.
The other two movies will be “Campfire Christmas” — starring Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman — premiering on July 16 at 8 p.m. ET and “Christmas in Toyland,” starring Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch, on July 23.
Sling TV subscribers won’t need to do anything to sign up for the Hallmark Movies Now Freeview Weekend, but after the promo expires, they can easily subscribe in the Sling TV app or online under the “My Account” option. The sentimental streaming service is available as an add-on for $6 per month.
The first week of July saw Sling TV offer Curiosity Stream and Destination America for free, while EPIX, Sundance Now, and AMC+ are slated for Freeview Weekends throughout the month.
-
Sling TV
Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $35/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $35/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.
If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $15 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.
Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.50% OFF
-
Hallmark Movies Now
Hallmark Movies Now is a cable-free subscription service that offers thousands of hours of Hallmark’s signature feel-good programming in the form of movies and ongoing series. Nearly all media found on the service is exclusive to the Hallmark brand, created either specifically for Hallmark Movies Now, or pulled from another source of Hallmark such as Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and & Mysteries, or Hallmark Drama. The service is straightforward, offering complete ad-free access to all content with the choice of either a monthly or a yearly subscription.
The Monthly Plan for Hallmark Movies Now runs $5.99 / month, or you can save money with the Annual Plan: $59.99 / year. As Hallmark’s content is almost entirely family-friendly, there is only one profile per account, and there is no section made for kids, nor are there any parental controls. The service allows for limited international viewing, and is compatible with most media devices.