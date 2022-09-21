 Skip to Content
Sling TV NFL RedZone

Sling TV to Offer NFL RedZone for Free to New and Existing Subscribers This Weekend

Stephen Silver

NFL RedZone has been a godsend for NFL fans, providing a rapid-fire digest of the action on NFL Sundays. The service, offered as an add-on on various streaming and pay-TV packages, provides constant, commercial-free action for about six hours every Sunday, to the point where some fans would likely list RedZone as their favorite team. The channel is ideal for fantasy football players, gamblers, and those who watch the league without rooting for a particular team.

Providers have sometimes offered a free preview of RedZone for one particular week early in the season, and Sling TV will be doing just that for Week 3 on Sunday, Sept. 25. All new and existing Sling subscribers will get that week of RedZone at no extra cost.

If you haven’t tried it before, new subscribers can get their first month of Sling Orange (including ESPN) or Sling Blue (including NFL Network and FOX & NBC in select markets*) for just $17.50. That’s 50% off the normal $35 per month rate.

How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV

Major games in Week 3 in the early window include the Miami Dolphins hosting the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the Washington Commanders and their former quarterback Carson Wentz. Amongst the late games, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals.

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
50% OFF 50% OFF 50% OFF
$35 $35 $50
ESPN -
Fox -
NBC -
NFL Network -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $15

How to Stream NFL RedZone with Sling TV

With Sling Blue, you can get NFL RedZone when you add their Sports Extra package for $11. That means for just $23 for your first month, you will be able to watch Scott Hanson whip around to the biggest plays in every game.

How to Stream Monday Night Football with Sling TV

With Sling Orange, you will get ESPN and ESPN3 (which simulcast ABC games). That means for just $17.50 on your first month, you will be able to watch every Monday Night Football game on Sling TV.

How to Stream NFL on FOX and Sunday Night Football on NBC with Sling TV

With Sling Blue, you will get NBC and Fox (in select markets), along with NFL Network. That means you will be able to watch local NFL games on FOX, Sunday Night Football on NBC, and 7 exclusive games on NFL Network.

NBC

Customers in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford/New Haven, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, and San Diego markets can receive live content from NBC.

FOX

Customers in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets can receive live from Fox.

50% OFF
sling.com

Sling TV

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $35/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $35/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.

If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $15 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.

Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.

50% OFF
$35+ / month
sling.com

Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

