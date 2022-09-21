Sling TV to Offer NFL RedZone for Free to New and Existing Subscribers This Weekend

NFL RedZone has been a godsend for NFL fans, providing a rapid-fire digest of the action on NFL Sundays. The service, offered as an add-on on various streaming and pay-TV packages, provides constant, commercial-free action for about six hours every Sunday, to the point where some fans would likely list RedZone as their favorite team. The channel is ideal for fantasy football players, gamblers, and those who watch the league without rooting for a particular team.

Providers have sometimes offered a free preview of RedZone for one particular week early in the season, and Sling TV will be doing just that for Week 3 on Sunday, Sept. 25. All new and existing Sling subscribers will get that week of RedZone at no extra cost.

If you haven’t tried it before, new subscribers can get their first month of Sling Orange (including ESPN) or Sling Blue (including NFL Network and FOX & NBC in select markets*) for just $17.50. That’s 50% off the normal $35 per month rate.

How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV.

Select Start Watching Now.

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both).

Complete Sign-Up.

Get The Deal $17.50 / month | normally $35 sling.com Get your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $17.50, or get them BOTH for only $25 / mo.

Major games in Week 3 in the early window include the Miami Dolphins hosting the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the Washington Commanders and their former quarterback Carson Wentz. Amongst the late games, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals.

How to Stream NFL RedZone with Sling TV

With Sling Blue, you can get NFL RedZone when you add their Sports Extra package for $11. That means for just $23 for your first month, you will be able to watch Scott Hanson whip around to the biggest plays in every game.

With Sling Orange, you will get ESPN and ESPN3 (which simulcast ABC games). That means for just $17.50 on your first month, you will be able to watch every Monday Night Football game on Sling TV.

How to Stream NFL on FOX and Sunday Night Football on NBC with Sling TV

With Sling Blue, you will get NBC and Fox (in select markets), along with NFL Network. That means you will be able to watch local NFL games on FOX, Sunday Night Football on NBC, and 7 exclusive games on NFL Network.